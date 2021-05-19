Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, May 17
1:31 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of a vehicle spinning it's tires in Chauncey. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle during their patrol of the area.
4:29 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Cycle Ln, in Athens, for a business alarm activation. A key holder arrived on scene, and the business was secured.
6:02 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Concord Church Rd, in Glouster, with ACEMS, to assist with a male that was experiencing hallucinations. A blue slip was completed, and the male was transported to O'Bleness by ACEMS for an evaluation.
11:08 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a possible mental health call, in The Plains. Contact was made with the caller, who apparently heard the neighbor talking about him through the apartment walls. Contact was made with the neighbor and they were advised of the call. Caller was advised that no criminal incident has taken place, but a call for service would be made.
3:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue, in The Plains, for a fight in progress. Units patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
4:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to S Plains Rd, in The Plains, for a suspicious male. Contact was made and no criminal activity was observed. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, in The Plains, for a report of a well-being check on a possible suicidal female. Deputies met with the female and determined that she did not meet any criteria of a mental health evaluation. Units resumed patrol.
4:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies checked a residence in attempt to locate Blake Mitchel, who has two active warrants for his arrest. Deputies had negative contact at the residence.
6:17 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to State Route 550, in Amesville, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties, who stated only a verbal argument had occurred, with no threats or physical violence. Units resumed patrol.
8:03 p.m., Mineral — Deputies responded to Center Street, in New Marshfield, for a complainant wishing to file a report on someone hacking into her phone. Units spoke with the female and could not find any evidence of this incident occurring. The complainant also did not meet a the criteria of a mental health evaluation at this time. Units resumed patrol.
10:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rolling Hills Dr, in Athens, to attempt to locate a suspicious male, who the caller advised had tried to reach for her wallet after she gave him a ride. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area.
10:57 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Center St, in New Marshfield, in reference to suspicious activity. Area was patrolled, but no such activity was observed. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:57 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report of gunshots close to the caller's residence. No people or vehicles were located during a patrol of the area.
Tuesday, May 18
2:23 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E First St, in The Plains, for a report of someone staggering around with a flashlight. Deputies were unable to locate anyone in the area.
4:34 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, for a report of a male turning the caller's doorknob, attempting to get into her apartment. Deputies located a male nearby that matched the limited description that the caller was able to provide. Deputies did not find sufficient evidence that a crime occurred, however they did transport the male to SEORJ after finding that he had a warrant for his arrest.
8:30 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a report of theft from a vehicle in the Sycamore Street, Chauncey, area. The victim advised someone had broken into his vehicle and stole his work tools. Case is currently under investigation.
2:59 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Glenn Ebon Road, in Nelsonville, for a report of a harassment complaint. The complainant stated that a female who was on the bike bath, started yelling at the complainant due to his vehicle running. Deputies spoke with the suspect who stated that she was concerned about the vehicle running and with the complainant not inside his vehicle. The suspect also was concerned about the environment due to the vehicle running. Both parties were separated. No further action taken.
6:00 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road, in Athens, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and was advised that the suspect had left prior to deputies' arrival. No threats or physical violence was reported. The complainant was advised to call if he needed any further assistance from our office.
6:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Main St, in The Plains, for an ATV complaint. Upon arrival, the caller advised there was an ATV being ridden in the area and he wanted it to stop. The caller was advised that until the individual who owned the land filed a complaint, no action could be taken. The caller was advised of options.
6:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, in The Plains, for a report of an ATV complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
7:03 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to State Route 7, in Coolville, for a report of an individual shooting in a unsafe direction. This case remains under investigation.
7:11 p.m., Millfield — Deputies went to Millfield, in an attempt to locate a female in reference to an active warrant. Upon arrival, deputies were advised the female left prior to deputies arriving. Case closed.
7:29 p.m., Athens —Deputies received a patrol request, in reference to suspicious persons selling frozen meat from a truck. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate the described vehicle.
7:33 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield, where the caller advised her husband had sexually assaulted her. Upon making contact, the caller advised that the night prior she told her husband that she was tired and did not want to have sexual intercourse. The caller advised that he had sexual intercourse with her anyways, but she did not want to pursue the issue. The caller requested that the husband be told that if she is tired to leave her alone. The male advised that he believed the interaction was consensual, but would not bother her again if she was tired. No further action taken.
9:01 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to State Route 7, in Coolville, for a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area, and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
