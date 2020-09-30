Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Sept. 29
12:02 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were advised of a 911 hang up call with static on the line, from a residence on Ellis Avenue. The call originated during a large storm moving through the area. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any suspicious activity. The call is believed to have been phone line trouble due to the bad weather.
12:10 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk-in report of a theft on West Washington Street. They said a man had borrowed his car earlier that day. Two phones and a valuable trading card were found to be missing from inside after the car was returned. The man did not know the suspect's last name, or his address but believed he could get the information. The incident will be under further review pending the new information.
1:27 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were advised that a subject was observed underneath a vehicle on Pine Street attempting to remove a catalytic converter. The caller yelled at the suspect whom fled on a bicycle. Deputies met with the caller and observed damage to the exhaust system of the vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area for some time but did not locate any persons on bicycles or on foot. This matter is currently under investigation.
8:32 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were requested by the Perry County Sheriff's Office to attempt to locate a female subject possibly in the Back Street area of Millfield. Upon arrival, deputies had negative contact and were advised by a neighbor that the residence was vacant. No further actions were needed.
9:20 a.m., Mineral— Deputies took a report of a burglary, that had occurred at a Route 356 residence. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the complainant and her daughter. The daughter advised that her mothers house was entered overnight while her mother was sleeping. The subjects had used a key an no forced entry was made. Case is still under investigation.
9:52 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of possible stolen mail from a Starr Drive apartment. Deputies made contact with the home health care aide who was filing the report and advised that her clients mail could be going to the wrong address. It was determined the suspects were placing the mail back with the mail carrier to go to the new address. No further actions were needed.
12:21 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of property damage from a homeowner on Jeff Lane who advised they had a package dropped off the day before and noticed the delivery truck had damaged some landscaping. The complainant advised that a response was not necessary and would email the pictures of the damage. A report was placed on file, and no further actions were needed.
3:50 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street in regards to a syringe in the roadway. Deputies arrived on the scene. Deputies noticed the syringe had already been picked up. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the area of Hamley Run and Lemaster Roads in regards to a suspicious person along the bike path. The caller advised a male was acting strange and gestured toward him. Deputies patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the described male.
5:32 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Route 78 where the caller advised there was a small child left in a vehicle. Upon arrival the vehicle had left.
6:28 p.m., Trimble – Deputies responded to Mill Street for a complaint of a reckless driver. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
7:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded Strouds Run Road in regards to a well-being check. Deputies arrived on the scene. Deputies knocked on the door multiple times. Deputies were unable to make contact. Deputies checked the neighbor's residence. The neighbors were not home. Deputies resumed patrol.
8:30 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Kenny Memorial Lane for an alarm. Dispatch made contact with the key holder. Deputies were advised to cancel. Deputies resumed patrol.
8:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a well being check. Deputies had negative contact at the residence, however a neighbor advised he just saw the male at the gas station.
