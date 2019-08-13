Ohio University Police:
Monday, Aug. 12
8:44 a.m., Hockhocking Adena Bikeway — Complainant reported a catalytic converter is propped up against a light pole on the bike path.
Athens Police Department:
Monday, Aug. 12
9:28 p.m., West State Street — APD received a report of a purse that had been taken from a vehicle on West State Street around 2 p.m. that day. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
2:08 a.m., East State Street — Officers received a call from employees at Walmart who wanted a couple of customers removed from the store. James Whiteman, 37, of Dexter, Ohio was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Monday, Aug. 12
12:38 p.m., Trimble — Units conducted a traffic stop revealing John Ladeaux, age 28, of Jacksonville, had a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Ladeaux’s mother, Angela McGrath, age 53, of Jacksonville, was in the vehicle following him. Deputies took McGrath into custody for an active nationwide warrant. Both Ladeaux and McGrath were brought before Athens County Common Pleas Court for their appearances.
3:52 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield Road for a report of an assault in progress. An individual was placed under arrest for aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
Athens Fire Department:
Friday, Aug. 9
7:59 a.m., East Green Drive — Athens Fire Department was dispatched for an alarm to Perkins Hall. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the generator was performing its monthly test, triggering the alarm. Approximately 18 ppm of carbon monoxide was found in the attached wing of the dorm area due to a leak in the generator exhaust. Firefighters ventilated the area and opened the door to the room containing the generator. Further investigation found the same issue for Gamertsfelter Hall. Fire personnel activated the fire alarm system to evacuate the building until safe atmospheric levels were obtained through ventilation. OUPD and OU Fire Shop were also on scene.
Saturday, Aug. 10
11:28 p.m., West Union Street — Fire department was toned by central of a gas smell at 307 W. Union St. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a child had turned on a gas valve in basement, filling basement. Firefighters called Columbia Gas to cap unused line and vented gas out.
