Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, April 5
2:22 a.m., Carbondale — Deputies received a report of suspicious persons walking around the Carbondale area, with flashlights. Deputies responded to the area and patrolled but did not locate any persons in the area at the time.
2:43 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a request for a well being check of a male, that resides in New Marshfield. Deputies attempted to contact the male at his last known address, but did not get an answer at the residence. Nothing suspicious was observed around the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:15 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to St. Rt. 685, near Glouster, for a suspicious vehicle. The caller stated that a vehicle pulled into their driveway and were still there. Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle still on the property in a pull off next to the road. The occupants advised they were having tire trouble and someone was coming to help them.
3:11 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to State Route 329, in Guysville, for an intrusion alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found it to be secure and no signs of forced entry. No further action was taken.
3:25 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to New Floodwood Rd, in Nelsonville, in regards to a parking complaint. The caller stated his neighbor was parking vehicles on his property, and refused to move them when asked. The vehicles were tagged to be towed.
3:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Little Italy, in The Plains, in regards to counterfeit money. A report was taken and the matter is under investigation.
5:02 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Rd, in Albany, in regards to a well being check. The caller stated she works with a home health company, and over heard arguing during a phone call with the patient. Deputies made contact with the subject, and she advised she is fine, but has not been getting along with her daughter.
5:43 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Baker Rd, in Albany, in regards to a landlord tenant dispute. The landlord stated he wanted to trespass a resident from the property. Deputies spoke with the tenant who advised she has lived at the residence on and off for several months, and has permission to be there by one of the residents. The landlord was advised of the eviction process.
6:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to W Second Street, in The Plains, for a possible B&E. The caller stated that his ex-girlfriend broke into his apartment and stole his shoes and clothes. A report was taken.
7:14 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Spice Lick Road, in Nelsonville, for a parking problem. The caller stated that her son's camper has been parked on her property for 3-4months. The camper was tagged to be towed.
Tuesday, April 6
2:12 a.m., The Plains — Deputies made contact with a vehicle sitting at a local business, after business hours. Contact was made with the driver and no criminal indicators were observed. No further action taken.
4:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were advised of a suspicious male and female walking around The Plains, during the late night hours. Deputies patrolled the area in vehicles and on foot but did not locate any persons in the immediate area at that time.
8:43 a.m., Albany — Deputies spoke with a male subject in reference to harassment. No direct contact has been made with the caller, only through mutual friends. A report was taken on the incident and the caller was given information to pursue.
3:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Beal Road, in Athens, for a report of a female who ran away from her caregiver. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the female who was cooperating with deputies. The female made threats to hurt deputies' and the caregiver. The female was then taken to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
4:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road, in Athens, for a report of mail being found. Deputies collected the mail, and was unable to make contact with the owners. The mail was placed in evidence for safe-keeping. There are no leads on a suspect at this time. No further action taken.
4:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a well being check at Spreading Oaks trailer park. Deputies checked multiple locations, but did not find an accurate address for the subject of the check.
5:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to an alarm at Athens County Children Services. It was found to be a false alarm.
5:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Poston-Salem Road, in Athens, for a report of mail that was found along the roadway. Deputies took possession of the mail and found that the mail was taken from residents on Salem Road, in Athens. Deputies did return the mail back to the owners. No further action taken.
8:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Third St, in The Plains, for a suspicious person/mental subject. Deputies located the subject and determined he was in need of a mental health evaluation. He was transported to O'Bleness Hospital for that evaluation.
8:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies checked the vehicle and found it to be off the roadway. No further action taken.
9:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E. Fourth Street, in The Plains, for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with both involved parties, who stated only a verbal argument had occurred. Neither party wished to separate for the evening. Units resumed patrol.
10:12 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, for a report of a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the female and determined that she did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation. A friend was also on scene with the female who stated that she would be staying with the female for the night. No further action taken.
