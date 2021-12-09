Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Dec. 8
12:54 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a person entering a vehicle that was parked outside a residence in The Plains. The complainant advised they observed the male exiting their vehicle and chased them off. The male suspect was described as average height, skinny, and wearing dark clothing, including a face mask. The suspect fled the area on bicycle. This matter is currently under investigation.
4:36 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Floyd Drive in The Plains for a report of a male breaking into a vehicle. Units arrived in the area and patrolled on foot and mobile for some time but were unable to locate the male. Units did speak with the complainant and observed a male on video going through the vehicle. It was determined the male did not take anything at this time. Units were able to identify the male and contact was made with him at his residence. The male was served with a trespass complaint.
10:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Adena Drive in The Plains for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the residents, who advised that they were fine.
3:01 p.m., Nelsonville — The Sheriff’s Office responded to the Nelsonville area for an activated alarm. Upon arrival, the building was found to be secure.
5:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies met with deputies from Meigs County to take custody of a female prisoner that had warrants out of Athens County. Deputies then transported the female to the regional jail.
6:12 p.m., Albany — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Albany for a well-being check after the caller advised she had not seen her neighbor in several weeks. After having negative contact at the residence, deputies were able to speak with a family member who advised the male was now living in an assisted living facility.
6:44 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the individual and determined them to be ok, then returned to patrol.
7:34 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol in contacting an individual who was in a traffic crash in Nelsonville. Deputies remained on scene until the troopers completed their investigation.
11:47 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lee Township in reference to a stolen vehicle complaint. A report was taken, the vehicle affiliated with this complaint was entered into the database as stolen, and this matter is currently under investigation.
Thursday, Dec. 9
3 a.m., Amesville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 550 in Amesville for a trespassing complaint. Units met with the complainant, who wished for a female to be trespassed from her property. Deputies did make contact with the female and served her a trespass complaint.
2:03 p.m., Buchtel — A male stated that his ex-girlfriend had been smashing the windows out of his vehicle that was parked at her residence on Elm Street in Buchtel. On scene, deputies spoke with the female, who advised that the vehicle had already been damaged from prior accidents. Upon speaking with the male, he advised that he would pick up the vehicle at a later date.
2:45 p.m., Chauncey — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Chauncey for a well-being check. Upon making contact, everything was okay. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:34 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to the Millfield area when a caller advised that someone was attempting to break into her house. Upon making contact with the caller, she advised the male left, and she did not wish to pursue criminal charges at this time.
5:57 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 682 in Athens for a domestic dispute. While units were in route, the caller advised that she does not want deputies at her residence and will tell them to leave upon their arrival. Once deputies were on scene, the caller advised them that they were at the wrong residence. The caller also advised deputies that she refuses to speak with them. Due to the female being uncooperative, units returned to patrol.
10:40 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone regarding an unruly juvenile. Deputies informed the caller on how to file unruly charges through juvenile court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.