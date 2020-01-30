Athens County Sheriff’s Office
5:02 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Columbus Road to meet up with a couple involved in a dispute. In speaking with both parties it was determined this was just an argument. Neither party made accusations of violence or threats of violence. No further action taken.
8:26 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies was dispatched to 64 Mill St. to conduct a well being check. Upon arrival contact was made with the male occupant. There was no evidence observed that gave suspicion that a well being check was warranted. The occupant was not pleased with the check and advised that the neighbor is harassing him.
10:20 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Johnson Road on a report of harassment from a caregiver. Contact was made with the caller who did not want contact made with caregiver. Caller was concerned and wanted the incident on file.
1:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies made contact with a male subject who was in need of a mental evaluation. Subject was blue slipped and transported to OBH.
12:27 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to 52 High Street for a domestic dispute. The caller stated that the dispute was between the step-father and step-daughter. Both parties advised that the incident was verbal only. The male did have an active warrant out of Athens County. Shane G. Elkins was arrest and transported to SEORJ without further incident.
7:45 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies was dispatched to 13 Jacobs Ave. in regards to a breaking and entering. The unattached garaged had been forcibly entered via the main door. According to the owner, items inside the garage had been moved around but nothing appeared to be missing.
1:18 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Route 144 for a report of a theft. The complainant stated that metal was taken from his property.
3:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to E. Scatter Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a theft issue. The complainant stated they had a service cut of walnut trees and that they take them to a mill for a 50 percent cut of the profit from the trees. The subject that cut the trees has not had any communication and no money has been exchanged at this time. This case is under further investigation.
8:01 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road for a report of a trespasser. The complainant stated that a female had drove on her property and ultimately got stuck and damaged the property. The female was served with a trespass complaint for the property and the vehicle was removed from the property.
10:03 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Red Dog Road with Jacksonville Fire Department for a report of an illegal burn. This case remains under investigation.
