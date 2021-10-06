Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Oct. 4
6:40 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Ohio Avenue in The Plains on a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area and surrounding streets but had no contact with the described vehicle.
9:51 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Second Street in Jacksonville on a complaint of theft of services. A report was completed.
5:45 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff's Office responded to an Athens residence for a trespass complaint. Upon arrival, the caller advised that a male trespassed in her residence and had left the area. Due to lack of evidence, deputies were unable to file charges at the time. The caller was advised to call back if she had any further issues.
6:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens County Children Services for an activated alarm. Deputies found everything to be secure.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
9:52 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to US 33 East on a report of a reckless driver in the area, near SR 682. Deputies patrolled US 33 but did not locate the described vehicle.
1:44 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to a New Marshfield residence on a request of a well-being check. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the individuals to be checked, and all was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:35 p.m., Guysville — The Sheriff's Office took a report from a female that had allegedly been assaulted by her neighbor. Deputies are investigating the incident.
