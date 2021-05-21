Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, May 21
12:15 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Main St., in The Plains, for a report of a domestic violence incident. Deputies investigated and determined the issue did not meet the criteria for domestic violence. Both parties were found to be disorderly with each other. Parties stated they would remain separated within the home, to avoid further issues.
1:03 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to New Marshfield Rd., in New Marshfield, for a 911 open line with distress in the background. Deputies investigated the scene and determined there was probable cause for charges. However, the involved parties declined to pursue criminal charges and believed separating from the scene was sufficient. Parties did separate from the scene. The involved parties were referred to the civil process for further injunction if it was needed.
5:27 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to a residence on Byers Rd., in Nelsonville, in reference to a 911 hang up call. Made contact at the residence, and spoke with a female who indicated it was just a verbal dispute. No indication of injury was observed, and no complaint of violence was made. No further action taken. Units returned to patrol.
10:06 a.m., Athens – Deputies tagged a vehicle for removal, on United Lane, in Athens. The complainant stated the vehicle had been there for over a week and the license plates had been removed from it.
4:12 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Chase Bank on Richland Avenue, for an agency assist. The Athens Police Department advised they had a male who had multiple warrants out of Athens County. Deputies transported the male to SEORJ without incident.
4:15 p.m., Glouster – Deputies took a harassment complaint from a social media post. Deputies determined the post was not a criminal issue but possibly be a civil issue. The complainant was advised to reach out to an attorney. No further action taken.
4:22 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Baker Rd., in Athens, for a dispute. Once on scene units spoke with both parties and determined the situation was a civil issue.
5:06 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Gun Club Road, in New Marshfield, for a dispute. The caller stated that his brother threatened him and possibly damaged his vehicle. He advised that his brother hit his vehicle with a pot. Deputies inspected the vehicle and observed no damage to the vehicle. Both parties were separated and warned they would be cited for disorderly conduct if deputies had to return.
7:33 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Lexington Ave., in Chauncey, for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with both parties and resolved the situation. The caller advised there were no threats of violence or physical violence.
8:23 p.m., Stewart – Deputies responded to Sand Rock Road, in Stewart, for a report of indecent exposure. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that a female was walking around naked. Deputies went and spoke with the female who denied the original complaint that was filed. With no evidence of this occurring, units resumed patrol.
8:46 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to State Route 550, in Athens, for a report of a dispute. Deputies was also advised that the suspect had caught his lawn on fire. Units arrived on scene and determined that lawn to not be on fire, but instead it was contained. Units spoke with both parties who had conflicting stories on what happened. One of the parties wished to separate for the evening. Units resumed patrol.
