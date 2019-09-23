Ohio University Police:
Friday, Sept. 20
1:51 p.m., South Green Drive — Report taken reference a reported stopped bus violation.
5:10 p.m., Adams Hall — OUPD met with Housing and Pro Staff on duty at Adams in reference to a concern over an item of contraband. No criminal activity noted.
6:18 pm, South Green Drive — Citation issued to Kevin Hensley for driving under a non-compliance suspension.
8:36 p.m., Pickering Hall — Fake ID collected for destruction.
8:59 p.m., Union Street — Citation issued to Tristin J. Nelson for driving under license forfeiture suspension.
10:36 pm, Convocation Center — Criminal mischief charge issued to Spencer M. Asmar and Brendan P. McGovern. Contraband collected for destruction.
Saturday, Sept. 21
8 a.m., Peden Stadium — Canine deployment.
9:49 a.m., Academic Research Center — Report taken in reference to a bicycle theft.
Sunday, Sept. 22
3:22 a.m., off campus — Walter James Doak was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail for disorderly conduct-intoxication.
1:24 p.m., Lincoln Hall — Complainant reported being blackmailed via Facebook Messenger.
6 p.m., Scott Quad — OUPD took information related to a reported incident of criminal mischief.
9:04 p.m., South Green Drive — Citation issued to Deja Martin for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Sept. 20
9:50 a.m., Athens — A complainant filed a report that he had left a DeWalt cordless impact wrench and a DeWalt battery on the side of County Road 142 after he car had broken down. When he went back to get the items they were gone. Anyone with any information with the possible whereabouts of these items can contact Captain Cooper at 740-593-6633 or by email at bcooper@athenssheriff.com.
10:26 a.m., The Plains — Jacob Lanoux, 27, was arrested on warrants out of Athens and Vinton County. Lanoux was also served additional charges once at the jail that were issued by the Nelsonville Police Department.
1:05 p.m., Glouster — A report of a sexual assault that occurred in the Glouster area was taken.
8:39 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Guysville for a report of theft from a storage shed. On scene, Deputies spoke with the complainant about the possible suspect in the incident. The report is under further investigation.
Saturday, Sept. 21
4:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Baker Road in Athens for an animal problem. The caller advised that she woke up and saw a small raccoon standing in her living room. When deputies arrived they located a rather large raccoon running down the hallway. Deputies were able to contain the raccoon in the bedroom until a plan of action could be arranged. After opening the bedroom window and constructing a ramp for the raccoon’s escape, deputies flushed the raccoon from the bedroom window and the raccoon fled from deputies through the field behind the residence. Units returned to patrol.
8:05 a.m., Chauncey — The sheriff’s office took a report of theft of beer from the Chauncey Marathon. The suspect was observed taking beer and placing it in her purse while she was in the beer cave. The video footage of the incident was acquired and placed into the case file. This case is under investigation.
9:40 a.m., The Plains — A resident of East Third Street, The Plains reports items of tools and a bicycle that was stolen from her residence over the last week. A report was taken.
11:20 a.m., Millfield — A resident of Mill Creek Road reported that sometime overnight someone entered his vehicle and stole a car stereo amplifier. A report was taken.
7:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains for an active assault. On scene, the victim stated that he was assaulted in the alley by three young men. The man was transported to O’Bleness Hospital for treatment. Contact was made with alleged suspects. The incident is under further investigative review.
Sunday, Sept. 22
12:02 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were called to West Robinson Road in Coolville for a property damage report. The caller advised that he had some four-wheelers drive through his hay field. The caller advised that this is an ongoing issues and requested deputies to patrol the area. Units patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
12:57 a.m., Glouster — Glouster Police requested assistance with a large dispute at the Moose Lodge in their jurisdiction. Deputies responded and assisted GPD with the incident. No further action was taken by the sheriff’s office.
10:42 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office took a missing person report on Route 682, Athens. The landlord to the apartment complex advised that the missing male is in his 60’s and she has not seen him since Sept. 6, 2019. She said the male left all of his belongings behind. She provided the deputy with a phone number to attempt but the phone number was no good. The landlord advised that the male may have left the state due to not paying his rent but she was not sure.
10:51 a.m., Nelsonville — The sheriff’s office responded to the Byers Road area in reference to a stolen vehicle report. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the complainant who advised his live-in girlfriend had kicked in the door and took the owner’s vehicle without permission. Vehicle information was obtained and placed into LEADS as stolen.
1:51 p.m., Buchtel — The sheriff’s office took a report of a theft that occurred on Route 78, Buchtel. The complainant advised that he allowed a female into his house after she claimed to have been robbed and when he went to get her something to eat, she was gone. He said he then noticed that his cell phone video projector and cell phone case were missing. He did not observe the female take the items but believes she was the one who took it because she was the only other individual in his house that day. This case is under investigation.
2:27 p.m., Amesville — The sheriff’s office responded to Wrightstown Road, Amesville for a report of a tresspasser. By the time the reporting deputy arrived, the suspect had left. The complainant advised that his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was peering into his living room window and when he saw that someone had seen him, he ran out into the yard and took a machete and struck a tree with it before running across the hay field near the church where he had parked his vehicle and then fled the scene.
10:59 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were called to Sycamore Street in Chauncey for a report of a burglary. The caller advised that when he returned home he found that the front door had been forced open and multiple items were missing. This case is still under investigation.
11:13 p.m., Chauncey — While on patrol in Chauncey a deputy noticed a car pulled over on Route 682 surrounding a dog that appeared to be struck by another vehicle. The dog had no collar and an owner was unable to be located. The good Samaritan decided to take custody of the dog in an attempt to save the animal. If you are missing a male black and white bulldog, contact the sheriff’s office.
Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Sept. 21
8:53 a.m., Court Street — APD took a report of damage done to a vehicle at 85 N. Court St.
12:49 p.m., East State Street — APD took a report of receiving stolen property.
10:05 p.m., East State Street — APD Officers Andrew Reese and Derek Johnson were approached by a concerned citizen in the parking lot of Speedway on East State Street. The man stated that he had observed a male subject drop a clear plastic bag containing white powder in the parking lot. He then directed Reese and Johnson to a parked vehicle on the west side of the lot. Reese and Johnson initiated a field stop on the man and his friends near the vehicle. The four individuals were identified while a preliminary investigation was completed. The Athens County Sheriff’s office canine unit was contacted to assist. As a result of the investigation, officers determined that the white powder was cocaine that had been packaged for sale. In addition, a search of the vehicle yielded a large bag of marijuana packaged for sale. As a result of the investigation, Joe Brito Jr., 20, was charged with trafficking in cocaine. Antwon Bethea Jr., 18, was charged with trafficking in marijuana. Both males are from the Cleveland area. They were taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and held for bond.
