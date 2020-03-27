Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, March 26
8:34 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residential alarm in the Athens area. On arrival an exterior check of the residence was found to be secure with no signs of entry.
10:45 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a verbal dispute between neighbors over a parking spot in the Athens area. Both parties were spoken to and agreed to stay separated.
11:26 a.m., Albany — Deputies assisted Hocking College PD in locating a subject near Lake Snowden who was having thoughts of suicide. A pink slip was sent from Hopewell to assist in locating the subject and to bring this subject in to seek medical treatment.
6:36 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to CeeDee's Carry Out in Chauncey in reference to the pop machines getting broken into. Upon arriving, it was found that the machines were not entered, however damaged. A report was taken.
11:35 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies spoke with a female by phone who was advising of a theft from her vehicle in the Trimble area. A report was taken on the incident and this matter is currently under investigation.
11:50 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Lexington Ave. in Chauncey on a well being check in reference to a third party report of a suicide threat. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the male subject. Deputies spoke to him and determined that he did not meet the necessary criteria for an evaluation. Family and friends on scene advised they will be with him, and will call if necessary. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:33 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Lehoe Road in Guysville for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated that her son, threatened to burn her house down and made threats to shoot his mother in the head. The suspect had fled on foot prior to deputies arrival. Deputies will be requesting a warrant for the male.
3:08 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a theft report by phone from the Chauncey area. The victim advised that multiple items were stolen from a shed on the property. The timeline of the crime was unknown due to extenuating circumstances. This case is under further investigation.
8:03 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Dover Township on a report of an unresponsive elderly male. Deputies found the male to be deceased, and the next of kin was notified.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, March 25
9:48 a.m. — Officers responded to a 911 hang up call at a business on Fort Street. The business was closed and believed to be a phone system malfunction.
2:07 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a discarded needle. It was found to be only the cap of a syringe.
2:55 p.m. — An officer responded to the 700 block of Poplar Street for a theft. The complainants reported two males known to them stole personal items from the residence.
3:00 p.m. — An officer took a report at the office from a resident reporting fraud.
3:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of an active dispute on Rhine Street. It was determined to only be two people yelling at each other.
3:37 p.m. — An officer again responded to Rhine Street. A female reported another female punched her but refused medical treatment and did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
6:51 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a male yelling at people on the 600 block of Chestnut Street. Kenny E. Barnhart was arrested for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication. Mr. Barnhart was also banned from a business on Chestnut Street for his behavior toward employees.
9:10 p.m. — An officer responded to Polley Park for a juvenile complaint. The officer checked the park and could not locate the juveniles.
10:30 p.m. — An officer took a theft report from Dalton Drive.
11:39 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of two suspicious males, one carrying a pry bar, in the 700 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they observed a male run into a residence. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Thursday, March 26
9:56 a.m. — An officer responded to Kontner Street concerning a report of two dogs running loose. Contact was made with the dogs’ owner and it was determined a broken fence allowed the dogs to leave the yard.
12:20 p.m. — An officer took a report concerning vandalism to a newly poured sidewalk in the 600 block of Chestnut Street. It appears several people scratched their names in the concrete sealer.
1:43 p.m. — Officers responded to Starr Drive for a report of a male yelling and screaming. An officer spoke with the man and calm him down.
2:59 p.m. — An officer responded to the bike path near Monroe Street for a report of juveniles possibly smoking marijuana. An officer patrolled the area and were unable to locate anyone.
3:43 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a reckless driver on Canal Street. An officer patrolled the area and did not find any vehicle matching the description given.
3:58 p.m. — An officers responded to an active assault on the 1000 block of East Canal Street. The suspect fled prior to the arrival of the officers. An arrest warrant for the suspect is being sought.
5:17 p.m. — An officer responded to the 1100 block of Chestnut Street to assist ACEMS.
8:00 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of possible narcotic related activity on Poplar Street. Officers patrolled the area and did not find the vehicle that was reported to be involved.
8:21 p.m. — Officers responded to Go Mart concerning a disorderly male in the store. The issue in question was civil in nature but the store employee requested the man leave the premises. The man complied and left without incident.
11:46 p.m. — An officer took a report of a stolen license plate that had been removed from a vehicle on the 300 block of Chestnut Street.
