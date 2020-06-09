Athens County Sheriff’s Department
Friday, June 5
12:16 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with a woman at the residence. Deputies were advised that the individuals they were looking for did not reside at the residence.
11:18 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Walden Trail in reference to a possible attempted burglary/trespassing.
6:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to N. Coolville Ridge Road in regards to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised a vehicle was parked near a path on his neighbor’s property, which led to a pond. The caller stated the property owner did not give anyone permission to be on his property. Deputies made contact with two males who were fishing in the pond which is not on the neighbor’s property. The males knew the owner of the pond, but not the owners of the land they crossed to get to the pond. They advised they would ask permission next time. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rock Riffle Road per the request from Athens Police Department to locate a suicidal female. Deputies assisted and was advised that the female had been located. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to the Oak Ridge Apartments in reference to the maintenance department advising a tenant was holding rocks in his hand screaming and yelling about his son and grandchildren were dead in the woods. While Deputies and witnesses were on scene the male subject advised he could hear screams while all were present and there were no screams. ACEMS transported the male subject to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital for a Blue-Slip mental evaluation.
2:47 p.m., Athens — Oakridge Apartments management advised of a black Mazda four door sedan parked at the apartment for the past three weeks. No tags and all tires are flat. Deputies arrived and found the vehicle did look abandoned. Vehicle was tagged and advised that it can be towed by Oakridge.
8:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a report of a neighbor trespassing. Deputies arrived to find the two parties disputing with each other, however there was insufficient evidence to determine that a trespassing offense occurred. The parties were separated and told to avoid further contact if they cannot be civil with one another.
7:04 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Dover Township for a report of possible domestic violence. Upon their arrival, deputies found that victim to have minor injuries, and determined that they had probable cause for a domestic violence charge. Due to the suspect fleeing prior to deputy arrival and attempts to locate being unsuccessful, an arrest warrant is being requested for the suspect.
10:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a protection order violation, and established that a protection order violation did occur. When deputies attempted to place the suspect under arrest, he resisted and fled on foot before being apprehended a short distance away. The male subject was transported to SEORJ and charged with violation of a protection order and resisting arrest.
Saturday, June 6
8:57 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street in regards to a domestic dispute. After investigation, the two parties were in a verbal argument, and nothing criminal at this time. Both parties will remain separated for the evening. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:41 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Route 78 in regards to a loud music complaint. The music was turned off prior to law enforcement arrival. The homeowner stated they turned it down, and were about to go to bed. Buchtel PD arrived on scene, deputies returned to patrol.
4:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Athens County Common Pleas Court in regards to a male on the rooftop. The male came down without incident. The male was charged with criminal trespass, and released on his own.
4:30 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies spoke with a male who’s phone was stolen from his vehicle at Fast Traxx in Nelsonville. The male stated he left his phone on the dashboard of his vehicle when he went to check in, and when he came back it was gone. This case remains under investigation.
12:07 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the area of the Chauncey Post Office for a report of a suicidal male that was walking. Deputies made contact with the male on Sycamore Street. Deputies spoke with the male who stated that he was in a verbal argument with his wife, and he wished to take a walk. Deputies determined that the male was not suicidal. No further action taken.
12:01 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Route 78 for a loud music complaint. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who stated that they would turn the music down. No further action needed.
1:33 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to East Fourth Street for a report of a suspicious male. The caller advised that a male was attempting to open a garage door and then was laying on the ground in front of the door. Deputies made contact with the male who had stated that he was homeless and was just resting there. Deputies found no signs that criminal activity had taken place. Units returned to patrol.
1:40 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to 8th Street on a report of a suspicious male. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located the male in question. It was found that he was parked in front of a friend’s residence to visit and had dropped his soda and was looking for it as he could not find it in the dark. Deputies located his soda and contact was made with the friend at the residence who stated that the male was welcome there. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:20 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany in regards to three loose dogs harassing the neighbors on their property. This case was referred to the dog warden.
8:09 p.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a reckless driver on Route 50 near Albany. Deputies patrolled for that vehicle, but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description that was provided.
8:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the subject, who advised them that he was doing okay and not in need of any assistance. No further action needed.
11:37 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received a tip of subjects making a drug run into the the city of Athens. Deputies patrolled the route into the city that was given but had negative contact with any vehicles matching the description. The information was then relayed to city police.
11:42 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township for a well being check. The caller stated that his daughter had been in a verbal dispute with her husband. The caller stated that his son-in-law was displaying depressed behavior and had recently gone off into the woods and fired a handgun. A well being check was requested. On scene, deputies made contact with the man as well as his brother, who had also come to check on him. The man stated that he was depressed due to ongoing marital and medical issues. He stated that he was not suicidal, and no evidence could be provided of the man ever making any threats of self harm. The man’s brother said he would watch after him and let him go home with him for the remainder of the evening. No further action was needed.
7:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Piggly Wiggly to meet with a male on a report of a robbery that occurred in his vehicle while he was driving, while giving a ride to an individual. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
11:57 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey, for a harassment complaint. The caller stated that her ex had been driving by and harassing her. She stated that it was an ongoing issue and she wanted to document the event for further civil action. A report was filed. No further action was needed at that time.
10:52 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Subway in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with both parties and determined there was no physical violence. The owner of Subway advised that he wanted the male subject trespassed from the property. The male subject was served a Criminal Trespass complaint. No further actions were needed.
4:24 p.m., New Marshfield — It was reported that a vehicle was stolen from New Marshfield and was later found crashed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The owner advised that he simply wished to have a report on file.
Sunday, June 7
4:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a third party complaint of a verbal dispute. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
10:44 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies received a report of a non-licensed driver racing up and down Main Street. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary for a time but did not observe the described vehicle or any other criminal activity at that time.
11:24 p.m., Albany — Deputies were advised of a loud music complaint on Lee Street. Deputies responded to the area and patrolled but located no loud music at that time. No further action was taken.
4:57 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a report of a stolen wallet from a vehicle. At this time there are no leads in this matter.
4:11 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Mine Road in regards to a dispute. A female was yelling at her neighbor, and had a sign with an derogatory phrase written on it. The caller wanted the incident documented due to ongoing legal issues with the neighbor.
4:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the storage units on Connett Road. Upon making contact the grounds keeper advised he located a camper that had the window broken out of it. The caller was given contact information for the deputy to give to the property owner when he found out who owned the camper.
4:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Oakridge Apartments off Columbus Road to conduct a well being check on an elderly male. No one answered the door. After multiple attempts and both doors, Deputies cleared the scene with negative contact. Dispatch does show that the male was transported by EMS two days ago.
1:44 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to McCall Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle. No further action taken.
1:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street on a report of a suspicious person near the storage units. Upon arriving on scene, deputies located the individuals at the storage units whom were placing their property in their storage unit. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:45 p.m., Coolville — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Youba Ridge Road, in Troy Twp. The vehicle was stopped for a speed violation. The registered owner was the driver. The driver was given a warning for speed violation.
4:26 p.m., Millfield — Deputies attempted to locate a suspect from a domestic violence incident that occurred a couple days earlier. The male suspect was located, interviewed and transported to SEORJ without incident.
Monday, June 8
1:53 a.m., Albany — Deputies received a report of a female that needed assistance due to an ongoing stalking issue. The female had spoke with a friend whom contacted the Sheriff’s Office and asked that deputies meet the female in Albany. Deputies met with the female whom had been stalked and had her residence in Meigs County broken into. Deputies made contact with Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, whom sent a unit to meet with the female. No further action was taken by the ACSO.
4:54 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Lane for a report of a burglary alarm. This case remains under investigation.
Athens City Police Department
Saturday, June 6
8:04 p.m. — Officers responded to 970 E. State Street, Apt. 18, for a burglary. Over $1,000 in items were reported taken, including a smart TV, clothing and kids toys.
