Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, March 25, 2021
12:13 a.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road, in Athens, in reference to a suspicious individual / activity complaint. A patrol was conducted in the area, but no persons or circumstances deemed suspicious were observed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:30 a.m., Athens – Deputies were on patrol on State Route 682 near Porter Lane, in Athens, when they observed a one vehicle accident. Deputies remained on scene until the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived on scene. No further action taken.
7:33 p.m., Athens – Deputies were called to Salem Road, in Athens, for a report of a trespasser. The caller advised that a male was sleeping in his vehicle in his driveway. Deputies made contact with the male and he was advised that he needed to leave the property. Deputies then transported the male to his court hearing. Units returned to patrol.
9:05 a.m., Millfield – Deputies were called to Utah Ridge Road, in Nelsonville, for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and will attempt to locate the registered owner to have the vehicle removed.
11:35 a.m., Athens – Deputies were called to Sandstone Terrace on Vore Ridge Road, in Athens, for a parking complaint. The manager of the property requested a vehicle be tagged for removal, due to it being parked in an abandoned lot and it has been sitting in the same location for over 30 days. The vehicle was tagged and units returned to patrol.
3:15 p.m., Millfield – Deputies took a theft of gasoline report that occurred on State Route 13, in Millfield. The complainant did not know who could have done this. This case will be considered closed, pending any further leads on a suspect.
3:22 p.m., The Plains – A female who resides at Roy Ave, in The Plains, called the Sheriff’s Office to report theft of medication. She stated that she invited her cousins over to her house. She advised she went to the bathroom. She stated when they left her, residence she noticed her medication was gone. A report was taken.
4:20 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with one of the involved parties and determined that the other half, had left prior to deputies arrival. Deputies spoke with both involved parties and determined that no threats or physical violence had occurred. Both parties wished to separate for the evening. Units resumed patrol.
5:18 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Clearview Drive, in Athens, for an abandoned vehicle report. Deputies did tag the vehicle for removal after four hours. Deputies also attempted to make contact with the vehicle owner at his residence, and was unsuccessful in locating.
5:48 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Beal Road, in Athens, for a report of a female that ran away from her caregiver. Deputies assisted the caregiver in returning the female back to her residence. Units resumed patrol.
7:08 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Brimstone Road, in Coolville, for a report of an ATV on the roadway. Deputies spoke with female and advised her of the laws on riding an ATV on the roadway. No further action taken.
8:13 p.m, Albany – Deputies responded to Washington Road, in Albany, for a report of a burglary alarm. Deputies made contact with an employee at this business, who stated everything was fine. No further action taken.
8:34 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Chesser Road, in Albany, to assist Athens County EMS. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the male who indicated suicidal thoughts. The male was transported by EMS to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, for a mental health evaluation.
8:48 p.m., Millfield – Deputies were dispatched to SR 13, in Millfield, on a report of a neighbor dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant and attempted contact with the neighbor in question. No contact was made with the neighbor, and the complainant was advised of some measures that can be taken in the future and advised to call if there was further problems.
9:44 p.m., Athens – A resident of Fox Lake Road, in Athens, reports the theft of a batter and battery jump pack, from his vehicle. A report was taken.
