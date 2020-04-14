Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, April 10
4:26 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road on a report of a female making statements about harming herself. Upon making contact with the female, deputies established that she was not a danger to herself or others. No further action needed.
11:57 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Jeffers Road on a well being check of a female. Deputies arrived on scene and found everything fine with the female. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:02 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to a business alarm on Carpenter Road. While en route deputies were canceled as the alarm company advised it was a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a vehicle that had been parked on private property for over a week. After an unsuccessful attempt to make contact with the vehicle owner, the vehicle was tagged for removal after four hours.
Saturday, April 11
5:03 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Frost Hill Road for a report of a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, the complainant stated that his neighbor, has been throwing rocks at his vehicle causing the windshield to break. The Complainant also stated the neighbor has been throwing beer bottles in his yard. Upon speaking with neighbor, he stated the complainant has been putting sandstone in his well water and cutting electrical lines around his house. When asked if either had any proof such as photos, video or witnessing the events themselves, neither could provide any evidence. Deputies were also dispatched for a dispute between both these parties earlier this month. Due to both parties causing inconvenience and annoyance to each other, both were issued citations for disorderly conduct.
4:29 p.m., Shade — Deputies spoke with the manager of the Shade Recreation Center who stated that a window on the third floor of the building had been broken.The complainant stated that it appeared a rock had been thrown through the window. No suspects have been determined but patrols will be increased in the area.
12:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Route 690 in regards to a missing child. The caller reported that the child wandered off into the woods and has been missing for approximately 15 minutes. Upon arriving, the mother had already located the child.
8:52 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Circle Drive on a well being check of an elderly male who posted a send help sing in his window. Upon arriving on scene, neighbors were with the male whom was not feeling well. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, deputies returned to patrol.
12:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to 70 N. Plains Road on a report of needles being located. Deputies arrived on scene and disposed of the needles.
5:30 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties who wished to remain calm. No further action taken.
Sunday, April 12
9:39 a.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Route 329 in regards to a domestic dispute. The female left the residence prior to our arrival. There was no criminal element to this incident. No charges result from this case.
5:46 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in reverence to a verbal dispute. Contact was made and both individuals advised this was a verbal dispute only and no physical violence or threats occurred. Parties voluntarily separated for the remainder of the evening. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to First Street area in The Plains in reference to suspicious activity. Area was patrolled several times during the night. No contact was made with any individuals, nor was any suspicious activity observed. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:02 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a verbal dispute. The caller reported that she was in a fight with her boyfriend. On scene, Deputies were advised that no physical violence had occurred. The female requested to gather her items and leave for the the evening. While on scene, the boyfriend appeared to be visibly intoxicated. He became belligerent and began shouting obscenities at deputies and his girlfriend. After being told repeatedly to stop, the boyfriend continued to shout how he was drunk. His date of birth was verified and confirmed that he was underage. After he was advised that he was being charged with disorderly conduct and underage consumption, the male attempted to harm himself and stated that he wished he was dead. EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to O'Bleness Hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation. He was ordered to appear at Athens Municipal Court for his charges at a later date.
3:29 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Slater Drive to recover possible stolen property. Deputies arrived and photographed old jewelry and post cards without any identifying information.The items were taken for safekeeping in case a report had not yet been filled.
8:35 p.m., Albany — A male contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that he was being harassed by another male. The caller advised that he initially agreed to meet with the male, but later changed his mind. The caller also stated that he was not fearful of the suspect, but wanted a report filed. The caller was advised of options he had and provided information for a protection order.
9:53 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Canaannville Road residence on a well being check of an elderly female. Dispatch advised the caller was concerned the female did not have any food. Deputies arrived on scene, made contact with the female who advised she was fine, had food and that her son had just left after staying the night, and mowed her yard. Deputies returned to patrol.
Athens Police Department
Sunday, April 12
9:33 p.m. — Officers responded to 56 Central Avenue in reference to an aggressive dog at-large. The report was relayed to the Sheriff's Office's Dog Warden.
Monday, April 13
2:42 a.m. — Officers took an aggravated menacing complaint at the Athens Police department of an incident that occurred on Carriage Hill Drive.
Nelsonville Police Department
Thursday, April 9
1:18 a.m. — A resident of Back Street reported a neighbor was trying to sell her property on Face Book. Officer spoke with the resident who advised it was a misunderstanding as he was under the impression, he was allowed to have it as she was moving out. He then deleted the post listing the items for sale.
7:20 a.m. — Officer took a report from the 600 block of Jackson Street about a person attempting to steal his porch light. The incident was captured on video and the suspect was identified by the police department. Charges for Criminal Mischief and Possession of Criminal Charges were completed and will be served on the suspect when he is located.
9:26 a.m. — Officers responded to East Canal Street at the request of the Nelsonville Fire Department. A construction crew severed a gas line and a person became upset with the Fire Department when he was told he needed to evacuate the area. The subject left prior to the officers arriving.
11:05 a.m. — Officers responded to East Columbus Street for a cryptic call made to 911. The female resident was upset about several things and after trying to explain the issues decided to go back into her house.
1:45 p.m. — Officers responded to East Canal Street for a vehicle that was reported stolen from Chauncey earlier in the day. The driver of the vehicle fled from officers, driving through a yard between two houses, eventually abandoning the vehicle on Chestnut Street and fleeing on foot. Officers pursued the suspect and the suspect jumped into the Hocking River. The suspect was pulled out and then transported to Ohio Health in Athens. Charges are pending against the driver both for the stolen vehicle and fleeing from officers.
3:22 p.m. — Officers responded to the 700 block of Poplar Street after multiple calls were made concerning an active fight. The fight involved multiple juveniles, ages from 9 to 13, and resulted in one juvenile being injured. ACEMS was summoned to the scene due to the injury.
5:23 p.m. — Officer took a report about a person being bitten by a small dog on the 700 block of Jackson Street.
7:16 p.m. — Officers responded to Go Mart for a customer who was upset and refusing to leave the property. The male had left prior to the officers arriving. Officers located the male later and he was told to not return to the business.
11:31 p.m. — Officers responded to the 100 block of Myers Street for a noise complaint. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence where the noise was likely coming from.
Friday, April 10
1:27 a.m. — Officers again went to the 100 block of Myers Street for a noise complaint. The noise had stopped and officers were unable to make contact with anyone in the residence.
1:45 a.m. — Officer observed a vehicle on Myers Street and the driver abruptly stopped when he saw the officer. The officer then followed the vehicle and observed a male driving who the officer knew as Edward Cavinee. The officer checked on Mr. Cavinee’s driving status and learned it was suspended and he had an active warrant as well. The officer made a traffic stop and requested a canine come to the scene. Logan Police Department assisted by sending their canine officer. Mr. Cavinee was charged with Driving Under Suspension and transported to SEORJ for his warrant.
7:19 a.m. — Officers went with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to the 800 block of Poplar Street in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. Unable to locate the male who the warrant was for.
8:31 a.m. — Officer responded to a verbal dispute on the 1000 block of Poplar Street. Both parties advised it was only a verbal dispute.
10:00 a.m. — Officer responded to Lake Hope Drive for a theft. The complainant reported a diesel particulate filter had been stolen from the exhaust system.
11:37 a.m. — Officer responded to a business on the 900 block of East Canal Street for two suspicious people. They advised they were using WiFi from the business and the officer pointed out the No Loitering signs the business had posted. Both parties then left the area.
3:31 p.m. — Officer responded to Polley Park where one of the buildings had been broken into and items were stolen.
5:48 p.m. — Officer responded to Speedway for a report of a male who refused to leave the property. The male left prior to the officer arriving. The officer checked the area for the male, but was unable to locate him.
