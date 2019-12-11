Athens Police Department:
Monday, Dec. 9
2:51 p.m., North High Street — APD took a report at the station of a package taken from a porch.
3:51 p.m., South Court Street — APD took a report for a complaint of alcohol being sold to a juvenile.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
8:59 a.m., East Park Drive — APD was contacted in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle.
2:26 p.m., North Lancaster Street — APD took a report at the station for criminal damaging.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Tuesday, Dec. 10
7:32 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a South Plains Road residence for a report of an assault. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
8 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Capos Road in Glouster referencing a fight. Deputies spoke with an employee of Trimble Brick Company who advised he got into a fight with another employee. The employee advised that he had been punched in the side of the head by his coworker. A visible scratch on the nose and the side of the face was noted, as well as broken eyeglasses. The suspect left before deputies arrived. Deputies met with Timothy Tomlin, age 33 of Glouster and issued a Disorderly Conduct citation. Tomlin stated that he was in the wrong, but claimed he didn’t start the fight. Tomlin was advised that a witness to the fight had the same story as did the complainant.
10:07 a.m., Nelsonville — An Elm Rock Road resident in Nelsonville reported a chain saw was stolen from his truck sometime overnight. A report was taken.
11:49 a.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Old US 33 in Shade referencing a report of a broken window and a suspect had entered the residence. It was determined that the suspect had entered through the back door due to the window damage on the outside rather than the inside. No items were taken, and the case is under investigation.
