Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Monday, Dec. 30
10:24 a.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of menacing threats from a Trout Road residence in Albany. The complainant came to the Sheriff’s Office and reported that his wife and her new boyfriend have made threats to harm him. The threats were not made to the complainant but rather relayed through a third party. This case is currently under investigation.
1:09 p.m., The Plains — 911 received a hang up call from a Mound Street residence in The Plains. Deputies made contact with an elderly female who was found on the floor unable to get up. ACEMS was dispatched and transported the female to O’Bleness Hospital.
2:27 p.m., Albany — A Meadowbrook Road resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office wishing to file a report regarding her missing pain medication. She advised that she lives in Florida but while in Ohio all her pain medication was stolen, and her doctor required a police report to refill her prescription. When questioned about the incident the caller became agitated that she was being questioned and hung up on the deputy.
3:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report from a North Plains Road resident regarding fraud. Someone has obtained the complainant’s information and opened an account with Frontier in the complainant’s name. This case is currently active.
11:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Wildwood Lane for a report of theft. The caller reported he was attempting to purchase a vehicle from the suspect, and after exchanging money for the vehicle, the suspect re-entered the vehicle and drove away. The case is currently under investigation.
Athens Police Department:
Monday, Dec. 30
10:15 p.m., East State Street — APD responded to Subway in Walmart in reference to a theft complaint. A report was taken.
