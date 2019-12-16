Ohio University Police:
Wednesday, Dec. 4
9:37 a.m., Oxbow Trail — Report taken for theft.
1:42 p.m., Palmer Street — Nathan Richmond was issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension.
Thursday, Dec. 5
12:01 p.m., East Green Drive — Report taken for damaged bicycle.
4:52 p.m., South Green Drive — Tik Sing Wong was issued a citation for failure to maintain an assured clear distance as a result of a traffic accident investigation.
6:53 p.m., Oxbow Trail — Contraband items were collected and marked for destruction.
Friday, Dec. 6
12:22 a.m., West Green Drive — Allison K. Hibbard was charged with underage intoxication and transported to the hospital.
3:41 p.m., South Green Drive — Report taken concerning damage to a vehicle.
Saturday, Dec. 7
4:22 a.m., Dairy Lane — Dustin M. Thacker was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
12:07 p.m., South Congress Street — Report taken for criminal damaging in Bromley Hall.
4:14 p.m., University Terrace — Report taken concerning a stolen bicycle.
5:14 p.m., Route 682 — Kenneth Doherty was issued a citation for operating with a suspended driver’s license and fictitious plates.
Sunday, Dec. 8
12:24 a.m., University Terrace — Report taken in reference to a “no parking” sign being tampered with.
2:18 p.m., Richland Avenue — Tyaira Gerria Williams was issued a citation for expired registration.
6:41 a.m., West Green Drive — Female student reported unwanted sexual conduct between her and a known suspect.
6:22 p.m., Court Street — Kenneth Meeks was arrested for outstanding warrants from Athens County. He was transported to regional jail.
11:13 p.m., University Terrace — OUPD initiated an investigation concerning the display and/or possession of a false ID.
Monday, Dec. 9
11:42 p.m., East Green Drive — An Ohio University student contacted OUPD in reference to check fraud.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
12:56 a.m., East Union Street — Report taken concerning a roommate dispute.
4:34 p.m., off campus — Complainant reported suspicious activity at an off campus location. Referred to other law enforcement agency.
9:33 p.m., Richland Avenue — Report taken for a traffic crash.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
2:43 a.m., University Terrace — Wallet turned into OUPD which contained a fake ID.
4:58 p.m., West Green Drive — A student came to the OUPD station in reference to menacing behavior.
Thursday, Dec. 12
11:15 a.m., The Ridges building 8 — Employee reported possible check fraud.
8:28 p.m., Carr Hall — OUPD responded to Carr Hall in reference to a fire alarm that resulted in a transport by Athens County EMS.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Dec. 13
8:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of breaking and entering of two vehicles on Hartman Drive in The Plains. The complainant advised someone had taken their ID card and keys that they use to get into a local school district as well as a pair of Vortex Binoculars. If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) please contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
8:39 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to South Blackburn Road for a report of a missing juvenile. Deputies arrived on scene, a report was taken, and the juvenile was entered as missing.
9:44 a.m., Guysville — Deputies took a theft report of timber on Bethany Ridge Road in Guysville. The owner of the stolen timber relayed they were taken from his property the day prior. The reporting deputy did contact sawmills in the area and while speaking with one of the mills, it was found the suspects were there with the stolen timber. The sawmill was in Washington County, so The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was requested to make contact with the suspects and the complainant to help identify the tree. This case is under investigation.
11:37 a.m., Albany — A Factory Road resident in Albany came to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report ongoing incidents occurring at their residence. A report was taken.
3:23 p.m., Guysville — Units responded to Route 329 in Guysville for a report of a non-injury traffic accident. A report was taken on the incident.
5:45 p.m., Route 33 — Deputies responded to Route 33 for a report of a traffic accident. During the investigation, two deputies determined one of the two vehicles left the roadway and struck a vehicle that was in the median. The driver of the vehicle was cited for Failure to Control and was given a summons to appear in court. No further action was taken.
8:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road for a report of prowlers. Deputies spoke with the complainant who advised a male was on their property at their barn. Later, a female driving a vehicle was reportedly also prowling around the barn. Deputies patrolled the area at the time of call and additional patrol was conducted throughout the night, however no persons were located.
10:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies on patrol assisted the Athens Fire Department on Columbus Road with a brush fire. No further action taken.
Saturday, Dec. 14
8:38 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of theft of two Christmas laser projectors from the front yard of a Steinmeyer Road residence in New Marshfield. If anyone has information regarding this case, call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number, 740-593-6633.
3:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report in reference to a stolen firearm from a vehicle on Bean Road in The Plains. This matter is currently under investigation.
11:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 in Athens for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated her boyfriend assaulted her by grabbing her by the throat and hitting her in the face. The suspect had fled prior to deputies arrival. Deputies found probable cause for domestic violence and will issue a warrant for the suspect.
11:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a report of an active burglary/trespasser on Route 682. The area was searched but no signs of forced entry was found. The caller was advised extra patrol would be conducted throughout the night and to call if any other activity occurs.
Sunday, Dec. 15
8:23 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Pleasanton Road regarding a verbal dispute. The resident’s grandson had been in an argument with he and another family member. The grandson had reportedly sprayed his uncle in the face with pepper spray. The uncle was cleared by ACEMS and the grandson left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies searched a residence on the property that the grandson is known to flee to and had negative contact.
10:17 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Cemetery Street in Coolville for a third-party report of rape. Deputies arrived at the residence where the rape was reported to have occurred, but the involved individuals had fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. Deputies spoke with the reporting individual and she advised that the reported victim is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement. Deputies were not provided with a vehicle description nor a direction of travel that the individuals left in. This case has been referred to Coolville Police Department for further investigation.
10:20 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Jacobs Avenue in Chauncey for an inactive burglary. Deputies made contact with the homeowner who stated the burglary happened sometime around Friday, Dec. 13. A neighbor reportedly informed him they saw his garage door open but did not realize it had been broken into. This case is under investigation.
10:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road Apartments for a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with the involved parties’ who stated the argument was over a picture of the snow that was posted on social media. No threats or physical violence occurred during this incident. No further action taken.
Monday, Dec. 16
12:22 a.m., Albany — Deputies were called to the Vinton County Line for a prisoner transport. Dustin Coffey, age 27, of McArthur was arrested for an outstanding Athens County warrant. Coffey was transported to SEORJ without further incident.
Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Dec. 14
2:39 a.m., Court Street — Officers responded outside of 55 N. Court St. for an assault. A report was taken.
