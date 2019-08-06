Ohio University Police:
Monday, Aug. 5
1:02 a.m., South Green Drive — OUPD issued charges to Brian J. Jones, Jr. for obstruction, theft and resisting arrest. Nigel M. Harris was charged with obstruction. A charge was also issued to Frederick L. Weaver for obstruction.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Aug. 5
6:09 p.m., Athens — The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on Route 33 for an equipment and moving violation. While speaking with the driver, criminal behaviors were observed. During a pat down for weapons on a passenger of the vehicle, a plastic container fell from within the passenger’s shorts. This container was found to contain suspected crack cocaine. In addition to the passenger’s arrest, deputies also recovered a glass pipe suspected in the use of methamphetamines hidden in a shoe. Kevin Azbell, age 49, of Amesville, was arrested and transported to the SEORJ for a parole violation and two counts of tampering with evidence. Additional charges are expected pending lab results from BCI.
8:35 p.m., Millfield — A request for assistance from the Hocking County Sheriff's Office to stop a vehicle in reference to an active investigation was received. Deputies made a traffic stop with the vehicle for failing to display their license plate. Deputies were advised the trailer was reported stolen from Hocking County. This case remains under investigation.
