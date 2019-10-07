Ohio University Police:
Friday, Oct. 4
5:13 a.m., Lasher Hall — Custodial staff reported an open window and interior lights flashing at Lasher Hall. Officers checked the building and secured several windows and doors.
7:53 p.m., South Green Drive — Laura A. Bilson was issued a citation for a stop sign violation.
Saturday, Oct. 5
4:16 a.m., Rufus Drive — Ireland N. Littlejohn wasissued a citation for OVI and operating an unsafe vehicle.
Sunday, Oct. 6
6:53 a.m., Adams Hall — Citations issued to Ashley Minano for underage alcohol consumption/intoxication and criminal trespass.
Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Oct. 5
7:21 p.m., Foster Place — Officers responded to Foster Place regarding two stolen bicycles. A report was taken.
Sunday, Oct. 6
10:49 a.m., Court Street — APD took a report of theft and misuse of credit cards that occurred between 12:01 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Sunday.
11:22 a.m., High Street — APD responded to 30 N. High St. in reference to criminal damaging that occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday. A report was taken.
1:37 p.m., Washington Street — APD took a report of a grand theft from a motor vehicle that took place at 11 E. Washington St., between 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday. A MacBook Pro laptop was reported stolen.
7:56 p.m., East State Street — APD responded to Walmart for a report of a shoplifter. A male was found to have an active warrant through Ohio State Highway Patrol. Christopher Hill, 40, of Athens was transported to regional jail for the warrant and served a charge for theft.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Oct. 4
1:13 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Madison Street in Glouster for a noise complaint. The caller advised that their neighbor was making noise. Deputies made contact with the male and he was asked to keep the noise down. The male had an active warrant out of Athens County. Due to no jail space the male was advised to appear in Athens County Municipal court the next business day.
11:02 p.m., New Marshfield — Kenneth Doherty of New Marshfield turned himself in to the Athens Common Pleas Court for having an active warrant. Doherty appeared in court and was released.
12:53 p.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of identity theft from a Wood Road resident. The caller stated he had lost his wallet about seven months ago but it was recently found in his mailbox with everything in it but $25. It was then discovered that although all of the contents of the wallet were returned someone had used his information to purchase a new phone.
1:37 p.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of a protection order violation on Broad Street in Albany. The incident was recorded on video and was given to the deputy. In the video, the suspect male, Timothy Workman, was seen on the property that he is not allowed to be on taking items from the back yard and placing them in his truck.
4:06 p.m., New Marshfield — The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on Route 691 at the Route 56 intersection. Deputies identified the parties inside the vehicle and located Destiny Brown, age 20, of Nelsonville, with active warrants for her arrest from Athens County. Brown was arrested and transported to regional jail without incident.
5:26 p.m., Athens — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 56 near Gibson Road. Upon making contact with the passenger of the vehicle, it was learned that she had an active warrant for her arrest. Tina Phelps, age 43, of Athens, was placed under arrest and transported to regional jail. Other charges are currently pending BCI results.
6:12 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded Monroe Street in Chauncey for a report of a theft of a credit card. This case remains under investigation.
Saturday, Oct. 5
1:52 p.m., sheriff’s office — Deputies took a report of a mail lottery scam. A fraudulent check was also sent in the same envelope. If anyone receives a similar letter in the mail, do not cash the check.
9:03 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were requested by Albany Police Department for a vehicle pursuit. Deputies assisted with the pursuit which ended on State Route 56 in New Marshfield. The suspect was taken into custody. Albany Police Department will follow through with criminal charges in this case. No further action taken.
Sunday, Oct. 6
5:13 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies spoke with subjects at the Nelsonville Police Department staying at a Bessemer Hostel. Subjects advised of weird noises coming from the basement where the owner resides. Subjects reported no signs of distress from the voice. Subjects were advised a report would be taken on the incident.
1:52 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Green Meadows Trailer Park in reference to a male subject that had gotten into a verbal dispute with his mother and hit her in the head, as well as hitting his teenage brother in the face, leaving injuries on both victims. The suspect left prior to arrival and could not be found in the Chauncey area. A warrant will be requested for the suspect arrest as well as a Temporary Protection Order.
2:43 p.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in Stewart. Upon arriving it was learned that there had been two people at this residence. The caller reported that the two males had been trespassed from the residence last week. The complainant took one of the suspects, a juvenile, home. The other suspect was released.
3:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were requested by The Plains Fire Department on Elm Street in The Plains. Deputies remained on scene until fire department members put out the fire. No further action taken.
6:03 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a theft of medication by phone. The complainant stated that his friend ended up taking his prescribed medication. This case remains under investigation.
7:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a call of an impaired person at a residence on Fisher Road. While in route, the subject attempted to leave the residence in a vehicle and drove into a ditch. Deputies made contact with the male and observed that he was highly intoxicated. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene and processed the driver for OVI. The vehicle was towed, and the male was arrested by OSHP.
