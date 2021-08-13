Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday, Aug. 13
12:29 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hunterdon Road in Glouster for a third-party report of a suicidal male. Deputies made contact with the male and determined that no indications of suicide were present. The male did not meet any criteria for a mental health evaluation at this time.
12:42 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded Ohio Avenue in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area and but were unsuccessful in locating.
2:15 a.m., Doanville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Webb Avenue in Nelsonville for a report of an active burglary in progress. While units were en route, the suspects left the scene in a vehicle. Units did observe the vehicle traveling on Pancake Road and performed a stop on the vehicle. Units detained multiple people within the vehicle. Deputies then went to the scene and spoke with the complainant. Units observed evidence that a burglary did occur. The complainant did not wish to file criminal charges out of this incident. The suspects were then released.
3:22 a.m., Jacksonville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Eighth Street in Jacksonville for a report of breaking and entering. It was determined that suspect had caused damaged to the complainant’s front door. A warrant will be issued for the suspect in this case for Criminal Damaging and Criminal Trespassing.
4:34 a.m., Millfield — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Main Street in Millfield for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and were advised the female half left prior to our arrival. It was determined that only a verbal argument had occurred.
6:18 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Main Street in Jacksonville for a dispute. Once on scene the female complainant stated the other person had already left so she no longer needed our assistance.
11:12 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies patrolled the area of Pedigo Ridge for a suspicious van that the caller thought may be dumping trash on AEP property. The van was not located and there were no signs of freshly dumped trash.
2:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a large group of people that were arguing in the roadway with a motorist. Once on scene multiple vehicles and people were found in the road. A spokesperson for the group stated they were putting in a small memorial up for the person that had been killed there a few days prior. They were told to remove all vehicles from the roadway and keep everyone out of the road to avoid any further problems.
2:52 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff’s Office responded to Salem Road. The female advised that she had been trying to contact her husband and she was afraid something had happened to him. The male was located inside the residence and everything was ok.
4:18 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Blair Court in Nelsonville for a report of a trespasser. Deputies located the male and served him with a trespass complaint. The male was then released.
5:40 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being given to Speedway in Nelsonville. This matter remains under investigation.
5:53 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for an irate male threatening suicide. The male was eventually taken into custody and was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
6:04 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Woodlane Drive for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived and made contact with parties who gave conflicting stories. Deputies advised parties to call if an emergency was present.
6:45 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road for a suicide threat. The caller stated that his wife threatened to take a bunch of pills and overdose. Deputies spoke with the female, who denied making the statement. Ultimately the female’s son came over to look after her the rest of the evening.
7:02 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Fayette Street in Nelsonville for an active dispute. Units arrived on scene and separated the parties for the remainder of the night.
8:54 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Fairview Street in Nelsonville for a report of sounds of gunshot. Units patrolled but did not encounter any gunshots or suspicious activity.
9:09 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Glen Ebon/Warren Drive in Nelsonville for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
9:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Fayette Street and Jefferson Street intersections for the second time on an active dispute. Parties were given a last warning to separate and stop disputing or citations would be issued.
9:22 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to West Second Street in The Plains in regards to people throwing rocks. The caller stated that somebody was outside her apartment throwing rocks at her window. Deputies walked around the outside of the residence but did not locate anyone. Deputies advised the caller to call back if the problem continued.
9:36 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a report of an assault. Units patrolled the area and sat stationary in the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the victim in this incident.
9:59 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township in reference to a reported gunshot wound. The victim indicated that he was burning some debris in afire-pit. There was an explosion that he believed to be a bullet or shrapnel that somehow made it into the fire and exploded. The subject reported the incident occurred an hour before he called 911 and requested assistance. The victim was transported to OMH for treatment.
11:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Athens Township in reference to a well being check. Deputies made contact with individual at their home and had a brief conversation. Nothing was communicated or observed that caused concern regarding the individual or their well being.
Thursday, Aug. 14
3:31 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a reported domestic dispute. Contact was made with both involved parties and there were no visible injuries. Both individuals provided conflicting stories. Parties were separated in the residence for the remainder of the evening. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:34 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to E. Main Street in Jacksonville for a report of an assault. Deputies did not observe any physical evidence of an assault that had occurred. Both parties were separated. Units resumed patrol.
10:02 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a male that had entered an apartment and passed out on a bed. The male, 32-year-old Rex Meeks, was arrested on felony warrants out of Athens Common Pleas Court and was served additional charges for entering an apartment that he did not have permission to be in. Meeks was transported to the regional jail.
11:02 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a verbal dispute on East Fourth Street in The Plains. Upon arrival the female involved reported the dispute as verbal only with no violence or threats of violence. The male half had already left prior to a deputy arriving on scene and could not be located in the immediate area. As nothing criminal had occurred no further follow up was required.
11:13 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report over the phone of stolen packages from Salem Road. The caller stated she had packages missing from two different dates that were allegedly delivered.
1:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Library for an irate female. Once on scene a trespass complaint was filled and served to the suspect.
3:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Porter Lane in Athens for a theft report. The caller stated that somebody had stolen his package yesterday. A report was taken, and there are currently no suspects at this time.
3:22 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville for an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was tagged, and the complainant was advised to contact a tow truck after four hours.
4:16 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Rowley Lane in Coolville where the caller advised an unknown female was at his residence causing a disturbance. Contact was made and the female advised that she went to the residence to obtain a dog that did not belong to her. She was advised to not go back on the property, and dog issue was between the dog owner and another person.
7:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road in Athens for a complaint that the caller’s grandchildren were preparing to kill some kittens with baseball bats and bb guns. Deputies met with the juveniles and their father and did not find any reason to believe that any animals had been or were about to be harmed.
7:35 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue in Chauncey in an attempt to locate a female for Meigs County. There was negative contact at the residence.
9:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens for an unruly juvenile issue. Shortly after deputies arrived, the child’s father arrived home and advised that the situation would be addressed, and that no further assistance was needed.
10:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a dispute. No violence was reported by any of the involved parties however, a trespass warning was issued at the request of the property owner. No further assistance was requested.
