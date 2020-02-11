Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Feb. 7
11:46 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to High Street to assist the Glouster Police Department. Deputies made contact with a male that had been served with a protection order earlier that day. The male was arrested and charged with a protection order violation. GPD is handling this case.
11:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Bean Hollow Road for a patrol request. The caller requested a patrol in the area due to observing a suspicious vehicle. Units patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
6:31 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Seventh Street for a well-being check. Deputies spoke with an individual at the residence who stated he has not seen the female in question for the well-being check and her whereabouts were unknown at this time. Deputies requested a BOLO to be sent out for the female. No further action taken at this time.
10:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies were on patrol in the area on Industrial Drive due to a recent theft in the area. Deputies came in contact with two individuals and both have been identified in case of further issues. No further action taken.
4:12 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Road in Nelsonville for a report of suspicious female. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the female.
Saturday, Feb. 8
1:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of theft at 99 Bean Road. A male reported that someone used his Peoples Bank account to pay a Sprint bill. Peoples Bank is looking into this matter but wanted him to file a report with the Sheriff’s Office.
11:58 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Roy Avenue on a dispute over a dog. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to all involved persons; the dog was returned to the rightful owner after ownership was proved. Statements were taken regarding the dispute and deputies returned to patrol.
12:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to N. Plains Road on a report of a burglary. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to the complainant, it was learned that maintenance workers of the property had entered the apartment for maintenance work and safety reasons while the complainant was away.
6:24 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on North Plains Road after observing several traffic violations. While on the stop, K9 Bora indicated to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle and passengers, marijuana was located. The marijuana was seized as evidence.
4:39 p.m., Nelsonville — CIU conducted a traffic stop on Route 33. Upon making contact with the driver, criminal indicators were observed. K9 Bora then indicated to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, crack cocaine along with drug paraphernalia was located. These items were seized as evidence. Several charges are expected in the case.
4:59 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Union Lane for a theft report. The caller advised that someone had stolen his bike. The complainant advised that before deputies arrived, he located the bike. No further action needed.
1:47 a.m., Stewart — Deputies were called to New England Road for a patrol request. The caller advised that she heard screaming coming from an unknown location. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
6:37 a.m., Albany — Deputies were called to Setty Road for an intrusion alarm. The alarm company advised a motion alarm. Deputies checked the area, with no signs of criminal activity. Units returned to patrol.
11:05 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Birge Drive on an activated alarm. Prior to arriving on scene deputies were canceled as it was found to be a false alarm.
10:49 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of an intoxicated or impaired female at the Chauncey Marathon that was in the store. Upon arriving on scene deputies made contact with the female after she came out of the restroom. She was found to not be impaired or unable to care for herself. She was asked to leave the business due to the alarm she was causing. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Road for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated that his girlfriend had struck him on the head with a beer bottle. The suspect had left prior to deputies’ arrival. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges but only wished for the female to sober up. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the female. No further action taken.
6:37 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carbondale Road for a report of a 911 hangup call. Deputies spoke with the homeowner who stated everything was fine. No further action taken.
5:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating the male. No further action taken.
3:22 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Dixon Road for a report of a well-being check. Deputies patrolled made contact with the male in question, he stated everything was fine. No further action.
3:17 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Cross Street for a report of sound of gunshots. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating.
Sunday, Feb. 9
9:26 p.m., The Plains — CIU conducted a traffic stop on Connett Road. Deputies made contact with the driver, Brannen Hansen, who had three warrants for his arrest from Athens County. Hansen was transported to SEORJ without incident.
2:35 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a Carbondale structure fire at the request of Waterloo Fire Department. On scene, deputies were advised that their assistance was not needed after all. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:08 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lee Township in reference to an individual who had passed away and EMS was on scene reporting a DOA. Deputies examined the area around decedent, spoke with relatives on scene, and inquiring about medical history. The Deputy Coroner was contacted, and pertinent information was relayed. Based on the entirety of the situation, there was no circumstance or fact that appeared to be suspicious. This was determined to be a natural causes death. Funeral home of family’s choice was contacted and removed decedent from location. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:09 p.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of criminal damaging at the storage units on Washington Road. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the owners who are renting the storage unit. They advised that the camera facing their unit had been moved and that the lock had been tampered with, but nothing had been damaged nor stolen from inside. A report was taken, and the incident was also referred to the Albany Police Department. No further actions were needed.
2:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Redman Lodge where the caller advised property was stolen from vehicles in the parking lot. This matter is under investigation.
1:08 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies responded to Joy Road on a suicidal subject inside of his residence. Deputies arrived on scene making contact with the male subject who admitted to wanting to harm himself. Male subject was then transported to the hospital for an evaluation and blue slipped.
10:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Castle Run Road for a well-being check. The caller advised that the neighbors garage door was open and that they attempted to make contact with the male but was not successful. Deputies were able to make contact with the male and the male advised that he was fine and that he was having trouble with the garage door. Units returned to patrol.
8:40 a.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to a residence on Beech Road where someone visiting the neighbors slung mud onto the caller’s residence. Deputy spoke with the neighbor who stated they never answered the door because they did not know the subject. This was relayed to the caller. Deputy patrolled the area for a red older Chevy pickup but did not locate.
Monday, Feb. 10
5:04 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity/persons in Trimble Township. Deputies made contact and it was determined to be subjects who were attempting to get their vehicle jumped by a friend. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
5:33 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a pair of individuals involved in a verbal dispute and possibly under the influence of narcotics. The deputies made contact with individuals who indicated they were waiting on a ride because their vehicle was disabled. No disturbance was observed. A ride showed up immediately after making contact, and the pair left the business. No further action taken.
12:03 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to W. First Street for a drug overdose. Deputies arrived on scene with Athens County Emergency Medical Services. The female was transported to OMH for further treatment, the female was also referred for a mental health screening. No further action needed.
12:37 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Townsend Road in reference to what sounded like an active domestic disturbance. Upon arrival deputies attempted to make contact. A female was observed inside the residence, and without a doubt she saw deputies, but she refused to make contact or open the door. Nothing was observed that lead deputies to believe the woman was being held against her will, she was in immediate danger, or there was an active dispute unfolding. Multiple attempts were made by both deputies on scene, but no contact was made with anyone in the home. Return to patrol. No further action taken.
2:20 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to a residence in York Township in reference to an individual threatening to harm himself. In speaking with female caller, she and the male involved had ended their relationship earlier in the day, and he left to go to a friend’s house. At an early hour of the morning the male subject indicated he was coming to return some property to the female, and he additionally made a veiled threat he was going to harm himself. The male subject was located, and he voluntarily opted to go seek medical/mental health treatment at the local hospital. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Athens Fire Department
Monday, Feb. 3
1:41 a.m. — Firefighters responded to 25 W. Washington St. for a smoke detector activation. No fire was at the location, and the activation was unintentional.
9:27 a.m. — Firefighters responded to 88 E. State St. for the report of individuals stuck in a stalled elevator. There were two individuals in the elevator of the Athens Central Station. Upon arrival, firefighters found them on the third floor and removed them from the elevator. A contractor was contacted to fix the elevator.
12:58 p.m. — Firefighters responded to the Dairy Queen on Circle Drive for assistance with an individual unconcious next to the guard rail. Upon arrival, the Athens Police Department was on scene, who placed the individual under arrest. No further action.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
4:45 p.m. — Firefighters responded to 26 First St. on report of an explosion with no fire. APD was on scene, and an investigation found no signs of smoke, heat or explosion. An air monitor showed zero signs of combustible gas, and zero signs of CO. Scene cleared.
6:13 p.m. — Firefighters responded to 5 N. Court St. for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, firefighters found a plastic bag had fallen in the Fryed kitchen into a pot on the stove and started smoking. Occupants removed the pot, and the hood system was operational and on. The alarm was reset and scene cleared.
Friday, Feb. 7
12:25 a.m. — Firefighters were dispatched to Gamerstfelder Hall for a smoke detector activated on the third floor. No apparent reason for activation, but a slight smell of air freshener or vaping in the room was noted, however the room was so dirty the firefighters could not tell which. OUPD and maintenance were on scene.
10:37 p.m. — Firefighters were dispatched to 35 N. McKinley Ave. for a report of three individuals stuck in an elevator between the second and third floor. Elevator keys were used to open the door and remove the victims. Scene cleared.
Saturday, Feb. 8
3:35 p.m. — Firefighters were dispatched to the RTV building on OU’s campus for a fire alarm. A stage crew was using a smoke machine, and OU maintenance had turned of the stage detectors. However, students had opened a back door, setting off detectors outside by the freight elevator. OUPD advised the students to avoid doing this again.
5:19 p.m. — Crews were dispatched for a carbon monoxide detector set off on 17 1/2 Oak St. On scene, a resident advised they had come out of the shower and the detector was set off. Nothing was found with gas meters, and the CO detector was dirty and seven years old. The resident was advised to replace the detector.
7:36 p.m. — Crews were dispatched to 168 N. Lancaster for a boiler alert. A resident showed the utility room where the smoke detector was sounding. A water heater was flowing from the relief valve, steaming the room. Firefighters shut off the water and gas, and residents were advised to contact the landlord.
Sunday, Feb. 9
3:12 a.m. — Firefighters were dispatched to Adams Hall for a fire alarm. On scene, OUPD advised it was an attic duct detector, and no reason was found for the alarm.
5:14 p.m. — Firefighters were dispatched to the RTV building for a smoke alarm. A door had been propped open to an alley, where stage smoke set off a detector. OUPD and maintenance staff explained that since this door is labelled a fire door, it must be kept closed and cannot be propped open.
