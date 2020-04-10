Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, March 8
12:30 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of a possible intoxicated driver near Glouster. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the matching vehicle at that time.
1:04 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of a suspicious person outside a residence in Glouster. The male fled from the home owner into an abandoned property. The suspect was not located after that. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:38 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Euclid Avenue for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties who had conflicting stories on what happened. Deputies could not determine a primary aggressor in this incident. The female half wished to leave the residence for the night. No further action taken.
8:47 a.m., Coolville — Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle from the business Daybreak in the Coolville area. Vehicle was entered into leads and later located in the Nelsonville area. Two suspects were located inside the vehicle. One fled on foot and is still at large. A female was still inside the vehicle when Nelsonville units arrived on scene. Charges are being pursued by Nelsonville.
9:30 a.m., Guysville — Deputies assisted the Adult Parole Authority in the arrest of Justin A Pennington on an out-standing warrant out of Athens County. Pennington was found at his mother's home in Lodi Twp. Pennington was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail by the APA.
12:09 p.m., GLouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale Road in reference to a house and barn being hit by gun fire from an unknown location. This case is still under investigation.
2 p.m., Albany — Deputies transported a female to the hospital for a Blue Slip evaluation. The female was transported from the bike path after allegedly making threats to harm her self and her unborn child.
2:42 p.m., New Marshfield — McKee's Scrap yard contacted the Sheriff's office advising that an individual was using the business name to scam people. The caller advised that they had been contacted by individuals from other states advising they purchased parts from McKee's but had not received the parts. The caller advised that those transactions did not go through. The caller wanted this situation to be known and if any person wishes to do business with them, to contact them at their listed number.
2:47 p.m., Millfield — Deputies took a report of a theft of mail in Dover Township.
2:54 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a private property crash report in The Plains.
5:27 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Glouster area on a report of a deceased female. The coroner was consulted, and the death was found to be by natural causes. Deputies stood by until a funeral home could respond. No further action needed.
6:51 p.m., Athens — A male contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that he believed his brother had stolen tools from him. This matter is under investigation.
3:34 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a residence in Dover Township. The residence appeared secure at that time. The alarm was believed to be caused by the large storm passing through the area.
7:40 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Truetown Road, on a 911 hang up call. Deputies arrived in the area, and the call was unfounded.
8:39 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane on an open 911 call that appeared to be a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and found that adult brother and sister were arguing. Parties were separated and deputies returned to patrol.
9:42 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Broadwell Street, in Stewart on a female in active labor. On arrival it was found the female was not in active labor and was having a mental breakdown. Female was transported to the hospital and blue slipped.
11:20 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to a Brimstone Road, residence on a 911 hang up call. Upon arriving on scene deputies made contact with the homeowner and it was found everything was fine. Homeowner reported that he did not call 911, and it was determined to be phone trouble. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:43 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Ireland Road, on a well being check of a female. Upon arriving on scene deputies had no contact with the female. Speaking to the neighbors they advised they spoke to her earlier in the day as she was leaving the residence. They were advised as to why deputies were there and will relay the message to her when she arrives home.
4:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of stolen license plates from a deactivated cell phone. Before deputies were able to collect information regarding the stolen plates, the complainants phone got disconnected. This case is closed until deputies receive more information from the complainant.
10:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road, in The Plains for a third-party report of a suicide threat. The complainant stated that his girlfriend wanted to overdose. The complainant stated that he deleted the texts messages where his girlfriend texted him. Deputies attempted to make contact with the female via phone and checked an address and was unsuccessful in making contact. A BOLO was sent out for the female for a well-being check.
10:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street, in The Plains for a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle. The driver then called separately to make a complaint about the homeowner who originally called. Dispatch was requested to contact the driver back so that deputies could speak with them, but were unsuccessful. Additional patrol of the area resulted in no further contact with the vehicle. No further action taken at that time.
Athens Police Department
Wednesday, April 8
9:07 p.m. — Officers received a report of a wallet stolen from the E. State Street Go Mart.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, April 8
4:33 a.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Poplar Street concerning a possible drug overdose. Contact was made with a male in the residence and ACEMS transported him to Ohio Health in Athens.
4:52 a.m. — Officer observed three individuals in the alley near Kroger who fled upon seeing the officer. The officer was able to locate 2 of the three, who were both juveniles, and they were transported back home.
7:50 a.m. — Officer took a phone in report of a theft on Short Street. The item was taken sometime over the past week.
10:07 a.m. — Officer took a report about a piece of metal hanging from the top of a building on West Washington Street. The building owner was contacted.
10:14 a.m. — Officer responded to Kroger for a report of a suspicious person. The female had left the store prior to the officer arriving.
10:55 a.m. — Officer followed up on a complaint of a juvenile driving an ATV on the roadway that was called in the day before. Contact was made with the juvenile’s father who advised he would address the issue.
11:04 a.m. — Officers found what was believed to be a disable vehicle near Madison Street and Shepherd Street. The vehicle was occupied by a male and female and the vehicle had been reported stolen from Coolville. The male fled and was unable to be located. The female was detained at the scene and released. Charges are expected pending the positive identification of the male who fled. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
2:05 p.m. — Officer took a report of a yard decoration stolen from the 1200 block of Poplar Street.
3:21 p.m. — Officers responded to a business on West Columbus Street as a male requested they call the police department. The male stated he was concerned something bad was going to happen to him but was unable to elaborate what was going to happen or why.
5:27 p.m. — Officers responded a business on West Washington Street for a male who was refusing to leave the property. The male was told by the officers to leave and complied.
5:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a residence on East Washington Street as the homeowner called at the request of a male who was there. This was the same person as the 3:21 p.m. and 5:27 p.m. call. The male again expressed his concern about something bad happening to him but was still unable to explain the reason why. The male left stating he was going to a friend’s house.
6:39 p.m. — Officers followed up on a tip about possible drug activity around Saint Charles Street.
7:21 p.m. — Officer responded to the 300 block of West Franklin Street for a suspicious person. Upon arrival the officer spoke with the caller who told him it was the owner of an adjacent property who was observed.
7:40 p.m. — Officers responded to a Robbery at Subway on East Canal Street. The employee reported an unknown male took money from the cash register by force but no weapon was used or displayed. This matter continues to be investigated.
8:03 p.m. — while officers were investigating the 7:40 p.m. incident they observed a male riding a bicycle with another bicycle on his shoulders. The person riding the bicycle allowed officers to seize the bike until how it was obtained could be determined.
10:33 p.m. — Officers responded to the 500 block of Poplar Street for a well-being check.
11:26 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of approximately 10 people entering an abandoned garage on the 1000 block of Poplar Street. Officer arrived and were not able to locate anyone.
