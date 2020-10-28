Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, Oct. 27
1:54 a.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of harassment from 11984 Bean Hollow Road. The caller did not describe any activity that deputies found to fit a criminal offense. Deputies advised the complainant to call back if they wish to provide further evidence for deputies to review.
2:24 a.m., Athens — Deputies spoke to a caller on the phone, about being threatened over Facebook. The caller reported that a man threatened to shoot him for sleeping with his wife. The caller was advised to block the man on Facebook and report the account. The incident was documented in case the behavior did not cease and further action was needed.
2:39 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a business at 8972 United Lane in reference to an automated alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found the building to be secure. A keyholder for the business arrived and unlocked the building so it could be checked. It was determined to be a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:09 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Rock Street for a complaint of a male talking to themselves and refusing to leave a residence. Upon deputy arrival, the male individual requested an ambulance for various medical issues. Athens County EMS transported the male to O'Bleness Hospital.
2:03 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to South Clinton Street in regards to a male walking near E. Third Street carrying a machete. The area was patrolled and the subject was not located. There were no further calls made in regards to this subject. Deputies also spoke to people in the area and no one seen the subject in question. Units returned to patrol.
3 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Mcharg Road in regards to an elderly male that was imposing as a peace officer. Deputies spoke with an employee with the Dollar General, who stated the male flashed a badge and a CCW permit, and claimed he was a detective. The male paid for several items and left without incident. Deputies patrolled the area for the male, but were unable to locate him.
3:35 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road in regards to an illegal burn complaint. The fire department extinguished a large fire which obtained trash, and other illegal materials which are not allowed to be burned in the state of Ohio. This case remains under investigation by the environmental officer.
10:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were advised of a loud noise complaint from a residence on Martin Road in Trimble Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not hear any excessive noise or observe any criminal activity. Deputies made contact with two males walking nearby whom advised a friend of theirs had a dispute with a friend and left them in the area. The males were walking back to their vehicle. No further action was taken at that time.
1:30 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road for a burglary report. The caller reported that she returned home and found that someone had kicked in her door and ransacked her house. She was still unsure what was missing. The incident is under further investigation.
Athens City Police Department
Monday, Oct. 26
8:29 p.m. — Officers received a call for a damaged parking meter at 70 W. Union St. The handicap meter was found to be damaged.
10:32 p.m. — Officers responded to Carriage Hill Drive for a complaint of threats and harassment Brett Koon, 35, of Nelsonville, was found to have active warrants for his arrest and was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
3:43 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to 13 W. Washington St. on a report of a juvenile that ran away from his mother. A report was taken.
2:05 p.m. — Officers responded to 929 E. State St. in reference to a theft report. Makaela Ball, 19, of Nelsonville was cited for theft. Case was closed by arrest.
12:51 p.m. — Officers responded to 59 N. Lancaster in reference to a theft that took place between noon Oct. 25 and 5 p.m. Oct. 26. A catalytic converter to a Honda Ridgeline was reported stolen.
12:48 p.m. — Officers responded to 11 N. College St. to take a report of a broken mirror on a vehicle that was parked on W. Union Street. The right mirror of a vehicle with the license plate JAX3859 was reported damaged.
12:17 p.m. — Officers responded to The Summit and University Courtyard on Richland Avenue for catalytic converter thefts. Three catalytic converters were reported stolen from a Hyundai Tuscon, a Honda Pilot and a Kia Sportage. A hacksaw blade, a cigarette butt, a torx bit, a green toboggan, a cigarette lighter, a reciprocating saw blade and a hacksaw with a blade was reported taken as evidence.
11:29 a.m. — Officers responded to 15 S. Shafer St. for a theft that occurred Oct. 19. A catalytic converter was reported stolen, and a used saw blade and a lighter were taken as evidence.
