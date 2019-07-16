Athens Police Department:
Monday, July 15
8:37 p.m., East State Street — Athens Police received a report of a counterfeit $100 bill used at the Dollar General on East State Street. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, July 15
1:32 p.m., The Plains — A report of a breaking and entering was received from a Beech Road resident. The complainant stated two men were stealing a hot water tank from a vacant residence. While en route to the location, deputies spotted the vehicle traveling on Route 682 in The Plains with the hot water tank in the trunk of the vehicle. Deputies performed a traffic stop of the vehicle and contacted the two men who confessed to taking the hot water tank, claiming they were allowed. Deputies made contact with homeowner who stated she did not give permission for anyone to take the hot water tank. Deputies were given consent to search the vehicle, finding illegal narcotics. Felony charges are expected.
12:44 p.m., sheriff's office — A report of a possible theft by deception was taken at the sheriff’s office. The complainant stated she paid a man in Columbus $6,000 to move her mobile trailer and he had not done so yet. She stated he told her that he had been shot on July 3 but was not returning her calls or text messages. Deputies contacted the man and he advised he had been released from the hospital and was going to have the mobile home moved by Wednesday. He was advised if the mobile home was still there on Thursday, he would be charged with theft by deception.
Ohio University Police:
Monday, July 15
7:07 p.m., Carr Hall — OUPD received a report of a stolen bicycle from Carr Hall. A report was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.