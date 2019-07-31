Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, July 29
9:43 a.m., The Plains — The sheriff's office took a report of a storage unit on Pine Street in The Plains that had been entered and the contents were taken.
10:05 a.m., New Marshfield — The sheriff's office responded to the Gun Cub Road in reference to a logging company advising that when they arrived to the logging site on this date, a piece of bulldozer equipment had been set on fire. The State of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate. Case is currently under investigation.
6:55 p.m., Glouster — The sheriff's office received a report of a theft of a weed eater in the Glouster area. After taking a statement from the complainant, deputies made contact with a possible suspect. The suspect was advised not to return to the complainant's property.
8:27 p.m., Glouster — The sheriff's office made contact with a possible suspect while investigating a theft case. After observing a syringe loaded with suspected heroin on the individual's person, deputies seized the syringe. Charges are pending lab results.
8:29 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on Roy Avenue in The Plains for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop criminal behaviors were observed. Consent to search the vehicle was requested and granted. Consent to search the driver yielded items suspected in the use of methamphetamine. The items were seized and sent to a lab for testing and additional charges are suspected pending lab results.
9:47 p.m., Jacksonville — The sheriff's office responded to a report of a theft of a hose in Jacksonville. This case is under further investigation.
Tuesday, July 30
11:05 a.m., Nelsonville — A stolen vehicle report was taken from a Happy Hollow Road residence in Nelsonville. The caller reported that her silver 1998 Toyota Rav 4 was taken from her driveway overnight.
8:33 p.m., New Marshfield — The sheriff's office took a report of a missing 35-year-old New Marshfield man. He was last seen on Sunday. The male has been entered as missing.
8:53 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 682 in The Plains for an equipment violation. Deputies issued a warning to the driver, then requested consent to search the vehicle. Deputies recovered paraphernalia associated with the abuse of methamphetamine. The items were seized and sent to a lab for testing. Additional charges are expected pending lab results.
Ohio University Police:
Sunday, July 27
9:45 p.m., Route 682 — OUPD transported Melissa S. Chesser to Middleport Jail on a felony warrant out of Athens County for failure to appear on a drug charge. Items were collected for pending drug investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.