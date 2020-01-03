Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Jan. 2
12:32 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Sycamore Street Chauncey for a report of an attempted breaking and entering. This case is under further investigation. Additional patrol of the area was also requested.
3:39 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a report from a High Street residence in Chauncey advising he had two Beaver traps stolen. This matter is under investigation.
5:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bassett Road in Athens for a report of a suspicious person. The complainant stated that a suspicious person stopped at their residence asking to call for help due to an unknown situation. Deputies located the subject near the Fire Station on Hooper Road and was taken to a public location to wait for a ride.
6:54 p.m., Coolville — Deputies assisted a motorist that was broke down on Route 50 near Vanderhoof Road in Coolville. Deputies assisted with putting flares out for the motorist until a tow truck arrived. No further action taken.
9:32 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk-in report of a protection order violation. Deputies found probable cause to charge the suspect. A warrant will be issued for the suspect due to him living outside of the county.
