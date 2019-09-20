Athens County Sheriff's Office:

Thursday, Sept. 19

9:23 a.m., Athens — Deputies assisted the Athens Conservancy group regarding squatters on a campground near Strouds Run State Park. The tents were located and were found to be abandoned. Eviction notices were left on the tents by the Athens Conservancy group. One tent was removed by the Athens Conservancy.

Athens Police Department:

Thursday, Sept. 19

9:49 p.m., Athens — A 21-year-old female reported that she was the victim of rape on the city's north side by an unknown man. The man is described as white and 5'9" tall. The victim declined to speak to officers. An investigation is pending.

Ohio University Police:

Thursday, Sept. 19

4:36 a.m., Boyd Dining Hall — A male was located inside Boyd Market when officers responded to an alarm activation. The incident is under investigation.

6:06 p.m., Athena Cinema — Canine deployment.

7:38 p.m., Tiffin Hall — Complainant reported theft of a wallet.

9:10 p.m., O'Bleness Hospital — Officers collected a SANE rape evidence kit from OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital and transported it to Athens Police. 

