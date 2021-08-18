Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Aug. 16
12:01 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to State Street in Albany to help an elderly male get a bat out of his residence. Deputies then had to leave due to an emergency call. The bat was contained in the garage prior to clearing from the residence.
6:51 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Athens Township in reference to an activated commercial alarm. The structure was checked and no indication of a security breach was observed. An employee arrived and a walk through of the interior was completed.
7:10 a.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to Canaan Township in reference to a harassment complaint. Deputies made contact with the caller who indicated that her ex-boyfriend showed up unannounced and uninvited this morning and his presence was upsetting and frightening. The caller was provided contact information for the victim advocate. A request for extra patrol of area was made.
3:23 p.m., The Plains — A caller from North Plains Road in The Plains called to report that people living in the woods were disturbing residents at the neighboring apartment complex. Deputies were dispatched to the scene and met with a resident that had reported the same disturbance. She stated the suspects would knock on the doors and windows and sometimes take items left on the porch. Deputies patrolled the area and had negative contact with persons of interest. Further investigation is pending.
3:48 p.m., Millfield — A caller stated that four people were moving items from an abandoned house in Millfield that the property had been condemned. Deputies arrived on scene and observed three people on the property moving items from the house. The individuals were questioned about their activities. They stated the previous tenant had asked them to retrieve his items he had left behind. When asked where the previous tenant was, the individuals stated they were unsure. Deputies were able to contact the previous tenant and he confirmed he had requested the people on scene to retrieve his property. Deputies explained to all parties that they were no longer permitted to be on the property. The individuals complied and deputies resumed patrol.
8:18 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble for a possible trespasser. Upon arrival it was determined to be the child of a neighbor.
9:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle that was pushed into a parking spot at an apartment complex in The Plains. Deputies checked the vehicle and determined it had not been reported stolen.
10:55 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to an animal complaint. The caller indicated he had been walking his dog earlier in the evening. A dog belonging to the neighbor was running loose and ultimately bit his dog, which started a fight between the animals. This matter was forwarded to the Athens County Dog Warden for investigation.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
1:00 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Canaan Township in reference to an individual needing assistance. In speaking with caller, it was determined there was sufficient reason for the individual to be medically cleared and then be screened by a mental health professional. Individual transported to OMH and no further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:28 a.m., Carbondale — Deputies received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle around a building in Carbondale. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle in question. Deputies checked the building and found it secure at that time.
12:14 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Dutch Ridge Road in Guysville in reference to a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke to the female, who advised that her boyfriend had left prior to their arrival. The female refused to give a statement and did not wish to pursue charges. No visible injuries were witnessed or reported at the time of the complaint.
3:19 p.m., Chauncey — A male called requesting a well-being check on his grandchild that lived in Chauncey. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the father of the child and observed the child playing in the living room. The residence was well maintained, and the child was fine. No criminal activity was observed.
7:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road for a dispute. The caller stated that she and her mother got into a verbal argument that originated over her mother inviting her ex-boyfriend over to their house. Both individuals stated no physical violence occurred and agreed to separate for the evening. No further action was taken.
7:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to United Lane in Athens regarding a male in the parking lot reportedly overdosing in his vehicle. When deputies arrived, they observed a male sitting in his vehicle speaking with EMS. The male stated he had fallen asleep earlier in the day and refused medical treatment. Deputies spoke with the male and asked him to leave the property at the request of the business and he complied.
