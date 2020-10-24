Athens County Sheriff's Department
Thursday, Oct. 22
4:41 p.m., Millfield – Deputies patrolled Millfield, for a reckless driver. The vehicle could not be located. Returned to patrol.
5:07 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for a dog complaint. The dog was located and returned to its owner. The owner was advised that if the dog got loose again she would be cited.
5:35 p.m., Glouster – Deputies received a complaint, from a male advising that his vehicle tires were cut. He stated that he believed a family member done it. Contact was made with that individual, who advised she had no knowledge of the incident and denied being involved. At this time there are no leads in this matter. Case closed.
7:32 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Industrial Dr., in Athens, on an activated alarm. While en route, deputies were canceled as it was found to be a false alarm. No further action.
9:17 p.m., Nelsonville – Criminal Interdiction Units conducted patrols of the Buchtel area. While in the area, several traffic stop were conducted for various traffic and equipment violations. Throughout the course of the day, suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana and other contraband were located along with items of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia. Several charges are expected, pending BCI lab results. Numerous cases are currently under investigation.
10:25 p.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Haines Ridge Road, on a report of a suspicious person. Upon arriving in the area, deputies located a female walking on Salem Rd. who advised she just left a friends house and was walking towards SR 56, where a friend is supposed to pick her up. The female was identified, and prior to clearing the scene her ride arrived. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:24 p.m., Glouster – Deputies were requested to take possession of some marijuana that was located at a residence, in Glouster. Deputies were unable to get a response in person or on the phone when they attempted to make contact with the caller. Deputies returned to patrol.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
2 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies were advised of several 911 calls, placed by a child playing on a phone. Athens County 911 was able to trace the phone to a residence in Chauncey. Deputies responded to the residence and made contact with the child's mother and had them take the phone away from the child. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:52 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Matheny Road, in Nelsonville, for a report of a loud-music complaint. Deputies patrolled the area, and did not observe any excessive music. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:29 p.m., The Plains – Deputies patrolled the Prokos storage unit, on Pine Street, in The Plains, for a subject appearing to break into the units. Negative contact was made with the male subject. Nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary in the units. Deputy returned to patrol.
2:43 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Luhrig Road, where the caller advised somebody had tampered with his shed. Upon making contact with the caller had advised that sometime in the last 48 hours somebody tampered with the lock on the shed door. The shed was not entered and no items were missing.
5:14 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road, in Albany, in regards to a domestic violence. Deputies arrived on the scene, spoke with the complainant. She stated that her boyfriend harmed her two days ago. She said he pushed her into a wall. She said the force was so strong it put a hole in the wall. She stated that he scratched her neck multiple times. She said that he came at her with a knife and threatened to stab her and her daughter. Deputies spoke with the male, he advised that he did harm the caller. He also stated that he threatened the caller and her daughter with a knife. The male was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Regional jail.
7:03 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to New Marshfield, on a neighbor dispute. Upon arriving on scene, involved parties were separated, deputies spoke to the complainant and returned to patrol. No further action taken.
7:12 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Jacksonville, for a complaint of gunshots in the area. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
10:14 p.m., Millfield – Deputies were dispatched to Main St, in Millfield, on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene, deputies checked the residence and found it to be secure. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:39 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Allen Road, in Glouster, for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with the involved parties who stated that the verbal argument occurred over who had ownership of a canine. Both parties wished to separate. No further action taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.