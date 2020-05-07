Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, May 5
12:56 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Elm Street, near Ohio Avenue for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies sat stationary in the area and patrolled the area but was unsuccessful in locating any person.
2 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to North Plains Road for a verbal dispute. The caller advised that his girlfriend was yelling and throwing items in the residence. Deputies arrived on scene and the male advised that she had calmed down and that everything was fine now. Deputies spoke with the female and she advised that everything was fine as well. Units returned to patrol.
3:56 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Locus Street for a report of a male who was out of control. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that a male who was recently released from jail, was at her residence causing problems. Deputies also learned that other incidents had occurred. The Glouster Police Department arrived on scene and took over the investigation. No further action.
5:20 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies made contact with the person in the vehicle, who stated that they were waiting on a friend. Units returned to patrol.
6:02 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Route 682, in reference to a reported dispute. Made contact with involved parties and determined this was a minor verbal dispute only. There were no complaints of injuries or threats of physical harm. Individuals were advised to hold noise down. Return to patrol. No further action taken.
8:56 a.m., The Plains — A report of a stolen bicycle was made in The Plains area. After checking with the neighbors it was found inside neighbors apartment and kept for safe keeping since it was left outside. End report.
12:20 p.m., The Plains — A report of stolen items from a mailbox was reported on Connett Road. Caller reports he was mailing merchandise out and placed these items in his mailbox with tracking numbers. It was later discovered the items were taken from the mailbox prior to the mail carrier receiving them. A report was made on the incident.
12:26 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Walnut Street in regards to a dispute over a cellular phone. There was no criminal element to this call. There were no threats of harm or acts of violence. The dispute had ended prior to arrival. No further action was taken.
12:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a 911 open line call. While in route, deputies were advised by Dispatch to disregard, due to talking to the parent who advised their child who was autistic had accidentally called 911. No emergency was present, and all were safe. No further actions were needed.
2:39 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road in regards to a theft complaint. The victim stated $500 was taken from her account from a family member who should not have had access to that account. This case is under investigation.
3:14 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Ireland Road for a report of a verbal dispute. Deputies separated parties and conducted an investigation. It was determined that one party involved in the dispute threatened harm to thyself and required a mental health screening. Deputies transported that subject to O’Bleness Hospital for screening.
3:20 p.m., Albany — A female contacted the Sheriff’s office advising that while she was at the Albany gas station, she believed a male there was going to kidnap her. The caller advised she left the area without incident. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
4:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to The Peach Ridge area where several pieces of mail were located on the side of the road. The pieces of mail came from several different residences. There are no suspects at this time. The caller was told that if they see any suspicious activity near local mailboxes, to call the Sheriff’s Office.
4:44 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Jacksonville Road where the caller advised they had found a dog that was tangled in fence wire. Deputies arrived on scene and located the caller and the dog. Deputies were able to remove most of the wire and the caller wished to take the dog to a clinic and take custody of it. The dog was released to the caller.
6:09 p.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to Coonskin Crossing for a non injury accident. A crash report was completed and deputies resumed patrol.
6:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Radford Road where several pieces of mail were located on the side of the road. The pieces of mail came from several different residences.There are no suspects at this time. The caller was told that if they see any suspicious activity near local mailboxes, to call the Sheriff’s Office. The recovered mail was returned to the residences.
Athens Police Department
Monday, May 5
11:05 a.m. — Officers responded to 1329 Carriage Hill Rd. for a theft report. $525 worth of items were reported stolen from a vehicle, including a Stihl weedbeater, Husqvarna chainsaw, Husky socket set, Ugly Stick cat fish pole, a two-gallon gas can, $30 cash, and 36 tablets of Suboxone that was filled from a prescription on April 23, 2020.
10:58 p.m. — Officers responded to 1029 Carriage Hill Drive in regards to a domestic dispute. Nicholas Todd Gross was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
11:59 p.m. — Officers responded to 8 N. High St. for a burglary. $400 cash and a Zippo lighter were reported as stolen.
Nelsonville Police Department
Tuesday, May 5
12:04 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a possible theft from the 500 block of Chestnut Street. A resident reported seeing a white Dodge Dakota (crew cab) pickup truck going through the alley and possibly stealing something. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
1:33 a.m. — Officers responded to Madison Street for a report of a prowler. The address given did not exist but officers check Madison Street and the surrounding area.
10:15 a.m. — Officer responded to the flood pump house near Toth Drive for a vandalism report.
2:25 p.m. — Officer responded to the 700 block of Poplar Street for a well-being check as a person there reportedly had not been seen for several days. Nobody answered the door but the officer was able to make contact with the subject’s sister who said she just spoke with him.
3:30 p.m. — Officer responded to the 200 block of Saint Charles Street for a juvenile complaint. Two juveniles were located and told the property owner did not want them on the property.
3:40 p.m. — Officer observed a male juvenile walking on Poplar Street who is supposed to be on house arrest. As police officers have no lawful authority to arrest a juvenile who violates a court order, without an arrest warrant from the court, the juvenile was instructed to return home. Juvenile Court was notified of the incident.
5:07 p.m. — Officers responded to the 200 block of West Washington Street for a dispute. The officers were told it was only a verbal dispute between two neighbors who parted ways after the argument.
5:24 p.m. — Officers responded to the 200 block of West Washington Street concerning a resident in one part of the house beating on the walls. Officers spoke with the other resident who was hanging pictures on the wall.
6:02 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1100 block of East Canal Street for a shoplifting call. Upon arrival the officers were told the suspect returned all of the items and the business did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
6:36 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on a bicycle on the Public Square. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the person.
7:16 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Saint Charles Street. The owner reported walking away from the vehicle then noticing it was moving. She attempted to stop the vehicle and was almost struck by it as the driver was attempting to get away. A male juvenile was arrested and transported to Juvenile Detention in Lancaster, Ohio. A report has been completed and forwarded to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for charges to be filed. The juvenile was scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court on May 6 at 11 a.m.
10:06 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a report of two males possibly trying to steal something from a pickup truck on Kontner Street. Two males were located and identified. One of the males stated they were waiting on the keys to the vehicle that is owned by his brother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.