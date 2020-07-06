Athens City Police Department
Monday, July 6
2:43 a.m. — Officers received a theft report from 33 N. McKinley Avenue. A wedding band and attached engagement ring were reported taken.
Athens County Sheriff's Department
Friday, July 3
10:59 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road, in reference to a third or fourth party complaint that the doors had been kicked in on his property. Once on scene, contact was made with a family member who stated no one had kicked any doors in. The doors were checked and found to be secure. This call was unfounded.
2:38 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Valley Street for a dispute. Once on scene, units spoke with the involved parties. The involved party was warned that his unruly behavior could result in criminal charges if it continued. No further action needed at this time.
2:09 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mound Street for a residential alarm. Once on scene the house was found to be secure.
3:17 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to N. Plains Road for a dispute. Once on scene, units spoke with the involved parties and were able to get the situation worked out.
3:39 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Elm Rock Road, for a neighbor dispute. The caller stated she tried to talk to the neighbors about the amount of dust they were stirring with their ATV's and a younger male cursed at her and charged at her with his ATV. Deputies spoke with the younger males mother by phone and she advised she would address it with him. Deputies resumed patrol.
4:44 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched for a report of threats. Prior to arrival, deputies learned that the wrong address was provided, and the call actually came from an address in the city of Athens. The call was then referred to Athens City Police.
5:02 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lake Snowden in regards to a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, it was determined to be an accidental alarm.
6:19 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to LaFollette Road in regards to an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was tagged to be towed.
7:01 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to State Route 550, in regards to several juveniles walking down the roadway. Deputies made contact with the juveniles and they were advised to stay off of the road.
5:58 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to W. Washington Street to speak with a man about a protection order. The caller stated that there is a protection order against his ex-wife and his daughter is included in the order. As of today, his children were with their mother. Deputies responded and took a report. The mother was located and concluding an investigation, she was summonsed for violating the protection order.
10:05 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Llewellyn Road in reference to a trash complaint. Upon arrival, a tarp with what appeared to be burnt trash was dumped in the roadway.Due to the large amount of nails and sharp objects in the trash the road was roped off. Township Trustee's were left a message that the area needed cleaned up.
11:53 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies received a report of fireworks on 2nd Street. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with anyone shooting off any fireworks.
10:24 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale Road, near Glouster, for a stolen dirt bike complaint. A report was taken and leads are being investigated.
Saturday, July 4
6:35 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Bean Road for a report of a female who was locked inside her bedroom and needed assistance.Deputies made contact with a family member who was also on scene and stated that the door was broken. The family member assisted the female with opening the door. No further action taken.
8:41 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Dutch Ridge Road in regards to a large amount of debris in the roadway. Met with the complainant who showed where the debris was, in the intersection of Dutch Ridge and Hogue Hollow Road. There It was observed the debris in the roadway. Photographs were taken and collected some mail with names and legal documents that are listed to subjects in Washington County. This case is being referred to our Environmental Unit for follow up.
2:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General in The Plains in reference to a disorderly male. The caller stated that a male was inside the store being belligerent with her. The caller requested the male to be trespassed from the store. The male was served a trespass complaint.
4:13 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Carol Lane for a report of a suicide male who had a knife. While deputies were en route, deputies were advised the male wished to die by suicide by cop. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the male who stated that he wished to die due to unknown individuals were coming after him. Deputies spoke with the male for several minutes to calm the male down in attempt to help the male. Deputies were ultimately successful in talking with the male.Deputies then transported the male to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
5:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in regards to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised his neighbor continues to enter his property and "watches" his children play. Deputies made contact with the neighbor who was served with a criminal trespass order, and he is not to go onto the neighbor's property or he will be criminally charged.
6:32 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in New Marshfield in reference to a dead on arrival report. The body was sent off for an autopsy. The case remains open pending investigation.
8:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Tomoko Trailer court, in The Plains, in regards to a fireworks complaint. Deputies made contact with several people setting off fireworks.They were advised of several neighbors who had called and complained of the noise. The subjects advised they would stop for the evening.
9:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to First Street in regards to a male who believes someone had knocked on the side of his apartment. While at the residence there were numerous amounts of fireworks going off in the area. The sound the caller heard may have been from the fireworks. Nobody was observed in the area.
10:08 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Williams Road in regards to a burglary alarm. The residence was secured, and there was no sign of forced entry.
8:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane for a report of dispute.
8:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street for a report of an assault. Deputies determined that both parties engaged in fighting and both parties did not wish to pursue any criminal charges. No further action taken.
10:22 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Main Street to assist Glouster Police Department with an active fight. This case remains under investigation by the Glouster Police Department.
Sunday, July 5
5:45 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains Self Storage, in regards to a suspicious vehicle in the lot. The caller stated a gray truck was driving through the lot, but did not appear to be loading or unloading a locker. The caller stated the truck left the area toward the Piggly Wiggly. Deputies patrolled the area several times during the evening, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
8:44 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville in regards to a domestic dispute. The caller advised of a verbal argument between her and her husband which turned physical when she broke his phone, and he held her down on the bed. The caller stated she did not wish to press charges, but wanted him to leave the residence for the evening. The male left the residence, and was advised if he returned and caused more issues charges would be filed.
5:44 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mound Street for a report of an alarm. While deputies were en route, deputies were advised to cancel per the homeowners request. No further action taken.
9:24 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road for a report of a fireworks complaint. Deputies spoke with the involved parties and advised them of the laws of shooting fireworks. No further action taken.
9:26 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Road, near Mill School Road for a report of a fireworks complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
3:58 p.m., Millfield — Deputies spoke with a female in reference to a protection order violation. Deputies determined that probable cause was not met due to the suspect was driving on a public roadway and did not know where the victim lived. The suspect was advised to take a different route while driving in that area. No further action taken.
4:12 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Fourth Street in regards to a verbal dispute. Both parties stated the dispute was only verbal and nothing criminal took place. Both parties separated for the evening.
12:45 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Mill Street for a well being check. The caller stated the female to be checked on posted something on Facebook about not wanting to live any more. Deputies made contact with the female and she denied being suicidal and elaborated her Facebook post. Deputies resumed patrol.
12:21 a.m., Shade – Deputies responded to Shade Road for a physical assault. The caller reported that an extended family member from out of town was staying with her. She said the woman had come into her room and assaulted her over a property dispute. On scene, Deputies documented the caller's injuries and took statements. After speaking with both parties, April D. Sewell was placed under arrest for assault and transported to SEORJ without incident.
2:21 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to West Third Street for a loud noise complaint. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
2:55 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were called to Mill Street for a criminal damaging report. The caller advised that someone had slashed his tires and damaged his windshield. This case in still under further investigation.
1:50 a.m ., Athens — Deputies were called to Peach Ridge Road for an active dispute. The caller stated that he wanted his brother removed from the house. The caller was advised that this was a civil matter and that he would have to go through the eviction process to have him removed. No further action needed at this time.
5:09 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Valero gas station, in regards to a disorderly male. The male fled prior to law enforcement arrival, but the employees stated the male sparked a flash light taser while near them in the store. The employees stated they will call if the male enters the store again, and attempt to identify him.
1:54 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a report of a dispute on Locust Street. On arrival involved parties were interviewed at the scene. According to parties the dispute was over prescription medication. Parties were advised to separate for the evening.
Monday, July 6
3:08 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, in reference to a possible dispute between mother/daughter. Made contact at the residence and the mother was the only one present. Complaint unfounded. Returned to patrol. No further action taken.
