Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Sept. 23
10:49 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Castle Run Road in The Plains in regards to two subjects entering storage units. When deputies arrived an adult male and female were located inside one unit. Both were detained and during the investigation it was learned that the two suspects had no lawful reason to be in the unit. The female was found to be in possession of items identified by the owner of the unit. She was also in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The case has been sent to the Athens County Prosecutor's Office to present to the next available grand jury.
4:32 p.m., Coolville — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop near Route 50 and Route 7 in Coolville. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, he admitted to being in possession of drug paraphernalia. A search of the vehicle yielded several items of contraband along with marijuana and suspected methamphetamine in possession of two of the occupants. These items were seized as evidence. Charges for felony possession of a controlled substance are currently pending BCI lab results.
7:07 p.m., Coolville — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Dixon Road, Coolville. Upon making contact with the occupants, an open container of alcohol was observed. Canine Bora was deployed and indicated to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, multiple items of contraband were located. Several charges are expected in this case.
7:30 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Road in Millfield for a report of property damage to a motor vehicle. Deputies investigated the scene and found a credible witness to the event where a subject busted a side mirror with a club. That subject was charged with criminal mischief and issued a summons to court on Oct. 3.
8:05 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of license plates being taken from a vehicle in Waterloo Township. The license plates of the vehicle had been removed in the past few days. The plates have been entered into LEADS at this time.
9:23 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Mason Street in Trimble for a theft report. Deputies collected all necessary information and video evidence of the alleged crime. The case is under further investigation.
Ohio University Police:
Monday, Sept. 23
3:42 p.m, Sowle Hall — OUPD collected an item of contraband for destruction.
5:41 p.m., Boyd Hall — OUPD responded to Boyd Hall at the request of housing staff and secured items of contraband.
8:31 p.m., Bryan Hall — OUPD took information related to an alleged incident of computer crime.
