Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, July 13
5:21 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Meadowbrook Road for a breaking and entering report. The caller stated that he left his house and passed Warehouse Tire and the gate was locked and when he came back the gate was open. Deputies spoke with employees who checked the area and it was found that a box truck and a load of tire had been stolen. This case is still under further investigation.
8:18 a.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies took a theft report. The Athens County Engineer's Office reported batteries stolen from one of their Gradall's that was parked in the Sharpsburg area over the weekend.
9:32 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Green Meadows Trailer Park to conduct a well being check on an elderly female. Her home health aid was at the residence and unable to make contact with the resident. The aid stated that she thought she could hear some one inside and feared the resident was hurt and unable to come to the door. We ultimately learned that the resident was not home at the time and the voices being heard inside were from an automated answering services.
11:16 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Rock Run Road in regards to a theft. The complainant reported that someone drilled the lock and made entry into a shed and stole several tools.The case is under investigation.
12:57 p.m., The Plains — A syringe was located in a driveway on SR 682, called in by the property owner. A deputy responded to the scene and collected the syringe for disposal.
2:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies patrolled Stone Castle Road in regards to a complaint of ATV's on the roadway. After patrolling with no contact, Returned to patrol.
3:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Upper River Road for an active dispute. Deputies separated involved parties and determined that domestic violence had not been committed. The best course of action was separation and one half of the dispute separated at that time.
3:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to C&E Hardware in reference to a bad check complaint. Deputies responded and took a report. This case is pending investigation.
3:38 p.m., Meigs County — Deputies responded to the Meigs County line in regards to an active pursuit they initiated. Meigs County advised they lost contact with the vehicle. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:41 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to St. Rt. 682 for a man on a bicycle shouting for help. Upon deputies arrival, there was a passerby helping the male whom was having difficulty with his bicycle. After the bicycle was loaded onto a truck, deputies resumed patrol.
4:29 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Rd. in Athens, for a report of criminal mischief. A subject broke a couple windows in a residence on the property and then fled. This case is under further investigation.
4:32 P.M., Amesville — Deputies spoke with a female in regards to a protection order violation. The female has an active protection order against a subject that has called her numerous times, and sent her numerous text messages. A warrant was requested for the violating party.
5:12 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the train tracks/trestle near Chauncey, for a report of an emotionally distressed person causing panic. A passerby witnessed the issue and called for assistance. Deputies were able to safely remove the subject from the trestle and transport that subject to O'Bleness Hospital for a mental health screening.
9:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a verbal dispute near a residence in Athens Township. Deputies patrolled the area but did not hear any signs or arguing or observe any suspicious activity. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:24 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a request for a well being check of an adult male at his residence in Waterloo Township. Deputies made contact with family members whom advised the other family member whom called in the request was having a dispute with the male and he did not want to speak with them. No further action was taken at that time.
10:53 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were called to Happy Hollow Road for a report of an adult male sending messages to a juvenile female. Deputies collected information of the involved parties. This case is still under further investigation.
11:35 p.m., Athens — Deputies attempted to locate a vehicle for a neighboring agency. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
Tuesday, July 14
6:31 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a vehicle striking a residence on Hebbardsville Road. The accident was at low speed and no injury was reported. Damage was sustained to the residence and the vehicle involved. A report was taken on the incident.
7:31 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 691, in reference to a suspicious person in a Dodge Ram parked in front of the residence. We arrived on the scene, the vehicle had left prior to our arrival. Case closed.
9:06 a.m., Stewart — Deputies received a report of a landlord-tenant dispute. This was found to be a civil issue, and the complainant was advised to address the problem through the court.
9:47 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were advised by dispatch that APA wanted assistance in the location of an individual on Carr Road. We arrived at the residence on Carr Road, negative contact with the subject they were looking for. Case closed.
10:30 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Bell Road, in reference to a theft. Arrived on the scene, and spoke with the complainant. He stated he was heading to work and started his vehicle and noticed it was making a loud noise. Advised that he investigated and noticed that someone cut the catalytic converter off his vehicle. Advised the incident took place between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. He opened the hood of the vehicle and it appeared that someone used a saw to cut the catalytic converter out. Deputies advised to put up cameras in the area. No suspects at this time the case remains open pending investigation.
Athens City Police Department
Tuesday, July 14
3:05 a.m. — Officers responded to 73 N. Congress St. for an active burglary. No property damage or theft was reported.
5:06 a.m. — Officers responded to 14 N. High St. for a prowler. A report was taken.
