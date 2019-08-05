Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Aug. 3
11:26 a.m., South May Avenue — Officers responded to South May Avenue for report of a stolen laptop.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, Aug. 2
4:34 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Lottridge Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The caller stated her boyfriend took her mother’s van without permission to drive to Chillicothe to buy drugs. On scene, deputies found the boyfriend parking the vehicle in question and unloading groceries. The female stated she had been mistaken but thought he was going for drugs. She was warned that knowingly reporting a false crime could result in criminal charges. No drugs from Chillicothe were found.
5:37 p.m., The Plains — Units responded to Pine Street in The Plains for a report of breaking and entering. The complainant stated she arrived at a storage unit to retrieve some of her property. The complainant noticed the door to the unit opened, and her belongings were missing.
9:16 a.m, Chauncey — A report of a suspicious person was responded to for a Mill Street resident in Chauncey. The complainant stated someone had attempted to steal his bicycle. They requested extra patrol in the area.
Saturday, Aug. 3
12:51 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road for a breaking and entering complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant. Photos and a report were taken.
2:07 p.m., Chauncey — Units responded to the Chauncey Park for a report of a drug overdose. Deputies arrived on scene and found an unresponsive individual. Deputies used Narcan prior to EMS arrival. The individual was transported to O’Bleness Hospital.
5:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hooper Road in Athens for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with the involved parties admitting to a verbal argument. Deputies were advised the female had multiple active warrants for her arrest. Lacey Wallace, age 29, of Athens was arrested and transported to the Athens Police Department where she posted bond.
8:35 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Circle Drive in Guysville for a report of an inactive burglary. This case remains under investigation.
8:52 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road for a report of criminal damaging. Witnesses and victims in the case share information regarding an individual had attempted to run a vehicle off the roadway and apparently threw a metal pipe at the vehicle causing damage. Statements were obtained by all involved victims and witnesses. At this time the suspect has not been located, and a warrant for their arrest may be requested in the future.
Sunday, Aug. 4
3:56 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were called to Roy Avenue in The Plains for a patrol request. The caller advised that while taking his dog outside, his dog started barking at someone. When the male walked around the vehicle someone sprayed him with pepper spray. The complainant advised that he did not need medical treatment and he did not get a description of the subject. Units patrolled the area with negative contact.
7:08 a.m., Guysville — Units responded to Circle Drive in Guysville in reference to a subject beating the ground with a stick. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the subject who admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine and was beating the snakes that were all over the ground. There were no snakes invading the ground as he indicated. The subject was transported to O’Bleness Hospital for an evaluation.
7:41 a.m., Jacksonville — Units responded to Jerry’s Sports Bar parking lot in Jacksonville for a report of two individuals in a black vehicle possibly abusing drugs. The responding deputy contacted the individuals in the vehicle. One occupant was covered in open sores, consistent with methamphetamine use. They opened the driver side door due to the window not being able to roll down and a hypodermic needle was seen in plain sight by the deputy. As another unit arrived, both subjects were removed from the vehicle. Another needle and tourniquet were found on the passenger side as well as a zip up black case (containing drug paraphernalia). Due to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail being at max capacity for both males and females, the two suspects, Matthew Webb, age 42, of Hilliard and Heather Howdyshell, age 35, of New Straitsville were served with two charges of drug paraphernalia possession. Contents of the black zip up case will be sent to BCI for testing.
7:37 p.m., Stewart — Units responded to the Stewart Public Park for a follow up. Deputies made contact with a person who was involved the case and observed a male lying face down on the ground. Deputies could smell an alcoholic odor coming from his person. Deputies’ placed the male under arrest for disorderly conduct by intoxication. Randall Torrence, age 19, of Guysville was arrested and transported to the regional jail.
