Ohio University Police:
Friday, July 12
6:05 p.m., Lancaster — Lancaster Police Department arrested Jesse Gardner for two OUPD warrants. Gardner was transported from Fairfield County to the regional jail by OUPD.
Sunday, July 14
12:45 a.m., Richland Avenue — Sarah E. Thomas was transported to Middleport Jail for felony drug possession.
1:23 a.m., off campus — A citation was issued to Jack Proctor See IV for disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was transported to regional jail.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Friday, July 12
9:07 a.m., The Plains — An attempted break in of an apartment on West Second Street in The Plains was reported. The complainant said sometime during the night someone tried to make entry into her apartment through the rear window and was only able to move the screen out of the frame. The complainant was advised to leave the back porch light on at night to deter any potential break ins.
9:37 a.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of theft via phone from a McCoy Avenue resident in Albany. The complainant stated that he had a cell phone stolen from his mailbox. The phone was disabled by the phone company.
9:44 a.m., The Plains — Units were advised that a suspect in the aggravated robbery of The Plains Dollar General, Corey Brown, was seen walking by GoGo Burrito. Deputies patrolling The Plains located Brown near Spices of Life Gourmet Coffee. Brown, age 20, of Nelsonville was placed under arrest due to Tampering of Evidence. He was transported to the sheriff's office for an interview and provided deputies with a full confession regarding the robbery of The Plains Dollar General. The weapon used in the robbery was also found on his person and was placed into evidence. He was transported to regional jail without incident.
Saturday, July 13
5:02 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office took a theft report by phone from a Converse Street resident in Chauncey. The complainant stated he was at the Chauncey Marathon when he noticed his Stihl weed eater missing from his truck. This case is pending further investigation.
8:49 p.m., Coolville — Units responded to North Street in Coolville for a reported inactive burglary. The complainant stated he came home and observed his house broken into. Multiple items were taken from the residence. This case is pending further investigation.
10:18 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Old Route 33 for a suspicious person complaint. The original caller advised they noticed horses were loose on the roadway. They stopped to advise the homeowner but were met by an intoxicated man that stated he did not live there. Deputies were met by the homeowner who had been away but received word his horses were out. Contact was made with the intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance on the property. John Vincent Cassells, age 48, of Athens was placed into custody for disorderly conduct and transported to regional jail without incident. Additional charges are expected pending further investigation.
11:29 p.m., Nelsonville — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33 near Wayne National Head Quarters. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, it was learned that a female had active warrants for her arrest. K9 Bora was deployed and indicated to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was located along with a substance believed to be methamphetamine. These items were collected as evidence. The female was taken into custody for the active warrant and transported to the regional jail. Additional charges are expected.
Sunday, July 14
12:25 p.m., Tuppers Plains — Units responded to GoMart in Tuppers Plains for a request of backup due to Matthew Root resisting arrest. Upon arrival, Meigs County deputies had Root, age 33, of Coolville in custody. He was transported to regional jail for several Athens County warrants. Further charges will be pursued by Meigs County Sheriff's Office.
7:42 p.m., Jacksonville — Units responded to South Sixth Street in Jacksonville for a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. The complainant stated she was at a party when she observed damages to her vehicle. This case is pending further investigation.
Athens Police Department:
Saturday, July 13
12:14 a.m., Mill Street — Officers responded to a criminal mischief complaint on Mill Street. A fence spindle had been broken off. A report was taken.
2:26 a.m., West Union Street — Units responded to the Corner on Union wine bar at 120 W. Union St. for a report of the front glass door being destroyed. A report was taken.
