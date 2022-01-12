Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Jan. 10
8:56 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road, Athens, for a theft report. The caller stated that somebody had broken into his work truck and stolen his tools. A report was taken, and the case is currently under investigation.
11:00 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to a SR 78, Glouster residence on a trespass complaint. This matter is under further investigation.
2:50 p.m., Amesville — A caller contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report someone had stolen his identity. A deputy spoke with the complainant and is further investigating the incident.
3:27 p.m., Coolville — Deputies received a report of an assault in Coolville. The victim called back prior to deputy arrival and advised that he no longer needed a response.
4:48 p.m., The Plains — A distressed motorist contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office requesting help from a deputy. She was attempting to transport her son to the hospital when he became aggressive. A deputy located the vehicle and transported them to the hospital without incident.
5:55 p.m., The Plains — A resident of North Plains Road, The Plains, contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report people banging on his windows. A deputy spoke with the complainant and agreed to patrol the area. No suspicious activity was observed.
6:38 p.m., The Plains — A female caller in The Plains requested a deputy to her residence in reference to a suspicious person. When a deputy arrived, he spoke with the female and her neighbors. They stated a neighbor from across the street was acting erratically and was trespassing on their property. After patrolling the area for the male in question, he was located and advised to not trespass on his neighbor's property. The male advised the deputy he understood and would remain in his own home for the evening.
8:41 p.m., Rome Township — Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Rome Township. Deputies completed a blue slip on one of the involved parties and transported the subject to the ER. No further action was taken at that time.
8:47 p.m., Athens — A caller from Cowan Road in Shade reported that she and her husband had been involved in a domestic dispute. A deputy from the Athens County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the address. When he arrived, the female advised that her husband left the residence for the evening. After the female stated she was not in danger, deputies returned to patrol.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
9:42 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Main Street in Millfield for an alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found it to be secure.
9:47 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Connett Road, Nelsonville, on an activated residential alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found the residence to be secure, with no signs of attempted entry. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:58 p.m., Glouster — The Sheriff's Office responded to the Glouster area for an activated alarm. Upon arrival, the building was found to be secure. No further action taken.
4:59 p.m., Hockingport — A female resident from Hockingport contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office, stating she was in distress and needed medical assistance. While deputies were en route, EMS was able to transport the female to a local hospital.
5:04 p.m., The Plains — A resident of The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office, requesting to speak to a deputy in reference to her neighbor trespassing on her property. The deputy was able to speak to the female about the issue. No criminal behavior had occurred at this time.
5:24 p.m., The Plains — A caller from North Plains Road in The Plains contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report a suspicious person wandering around Piggly Wiggly. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact with anyone matching the description.
8:18 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff's Office responded to the Athens area for an open-line 911 call. Upon arrival, it was discovered that small children had been playing with a deactivated cell phone. No further action taken.
