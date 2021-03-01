Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Feb. 26
12:14 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to the SR-7, in Coolville, in reference to a business alarm. Deputies made contact with the business and it was determined that it was a false alarm. No further actions were needed.
7:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol LN, in The Plains, for a well-being check on an individual that had not been seen by his neighbors for several days. Deputies were unable to get an answer at the front door, and they did not find evidence that anybody was inside.
8:02 p.m., Glouster — Deputies assisted Glouster Police with a trespassing complaint. Two individuals were located in the abandoned home, and it was found that they both had arrest warrants from other agencies. Both subjects were arrested and transported by Glouster Police.
6:00 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a business alarm, in The Plains. Prior to arrival, contact was made with an employee, and deputies were advised that it was a false alarm.
7:28 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Carthage TWP RD, in Coolville, in regards to a dispute. The caller advised her ex-husband was at her residence gathering up his belongings. The caller stated he became agitated and threw an item, hitting her in the back. The male party also called the Sheriff's Office stating the original caller had thrown items at him as well. The male left prior to law enforcement arrival. The caller was advised of her options.
5:53 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wolfe Bennett RD, in Nelsonville, in regards to a well being check for an elderly female. Deputies made contact with the female, and assisted her in fixing her cellphone so she could make contact with her family. Nothing further was needed.
9:00 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male, in regards to a computer virus scam. The caller advised his computer screen locked up, so he followed the directions on the screen to fix the issue. He spoke with several "tech" specialists on the phone who had him purchase target gift cards as payment to fix the computer issue. The caller stated this did not fix his computer issue, and realized he had been scammed. A report was generated and the caller was directed to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, as well as the FBI IC3website.
8:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E Fourth ST, in The Plains, in regards to a possibly intoxicated male complaint. The caller advised her soon to be ex-fiancé was at her front door and will not leave. The caller also advised she believes the male is under the influence of drugs. Deputies made contact with the male who stated he was only there to pick up some personal belongings. The caller stated he already took all of his belongings and there was nothing else at the residence that belonged to him. The male left without incident.
9:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker RD in Athens, in regards to a threatening complaint. The caller advised a male that lives with her father had made indirect threats to her and her family members. Due to the threats being from a third party, and indirect in nature, there is not sufficient evidence for criminal charges. The male fled the area prior to law enforcement's arrival, and due to the male living at the residence, deputies cannot force the male to leave. The caller was advised if he returns and causes issues, to call the Sheriff's Office.
Saturday, Feb. 27
1:54 a.m., The Plains — The State Highway Patrol requested assistance, advising they were in a vehicle pursuit. Deputies were later advised that the pursuit had been terminated and the vehicle location was unknown. The area was patrolled with negative contact. Contact was later made with the registered owner who advised that the vehicle had been stolen. This matter is under investigation.
2:37 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains, for a report of a female acting erratically and claiming to be in labor. Deputies found that the female was experiencing delusions, that had resulted in her inflicting harm on herself. ACEMS transported the female to O'Bleness for an evaluation.
3:11 p.m., Coolville —Deputies responded to Wilson ST, in Coolville, in regards to a suspicious male that attempted to entice a young girl to take a ride on a four wheeler. Deputies made contact with the male, and nothing nefarious was suspected. The male stated he would stay away from the residence.
6:05 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to W. Clinton St, in Albany, in regards to a reckless vehicle complaint. Deputies patrolled the area for the described vehicle, but were unable to locate it.
7:58 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded Lake DR, in Trimble, for a report of a shoplifter. No charges were requested, however a trespass complaint was completed at the request of the owner.
9:20 p.m., Athens — A female called into the Sheriff's Office, to report two stolen packages from her mailbox. This case remains under investigation.
9:47 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Maple ST, in Glouster, to assist Glouster Police with a possibly suicidal male. GPD found that the male did not meet the criteria to be taken for an evaluation, and deputies returned to patrol.
10:16 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Alderman RD, in Millfield, for a report of a reckless driver. Deputies were unable to locate any Vehicles during their patrol in the area.
11:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Shadow Creek Rd, in Athens, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies located an abandoned vehicle on private property, and they placed a 4 hour tow tag on the vehicle, at the request of the property owner.
11:32 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Baker Rd, in New Marshfield, on a trespass complaint and possible burglary. It was reported that an unknown person had possibly entered the residence and then was seen running from the residence. There was no forced entry, and nothing reported missing or disturbed in the residence. A report was taken and deputies patrolled the area.
Sunday, Feb. 28
1:13 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Hamilton Ln, in Athens, on a trespass complaint. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the matter to be a civil issue. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:40 a.m., Athens — A theft report was taken on Strouds Run RD, in Athens. Caller believes the a family member took personal property. Case is currently under investigation.
9:18 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to the Vanderhoof Baptist Church, in Coolville, in reference to an activated alarm. Dispatch made contact with the members of the church and lt was in good order and a false alarm.
11:42 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to the SR-681, in Albany, in reference to a female calling to report her sister was being yelled at by her 16 year old son. Upon arrival, they spoke with the mother who advised there was no physical violence that occurred. The juvenile was spoken to about the treatment and lack of respect for his mother. No further actions were needed.
3:38 p.m., Albany Deputies responded to Chases Run RD, in Albany, in regards to a neighbor dispute. The caller advised her neighbor's dogs have been coming onto her property. The caller also stated she was in a verbal dispute with the neighbor. Deputies made contact with the neighbor who stated he will not return to the neighbor's property, and will try to keep his dogs on his own property
5:02 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of a dog in the high water, near Glouster. Deputies were advised to cancel their response, after Jacksonville Fire Department arrived to find that the dog was safe and was playing.
4:08 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to State Route 681, for a report of an out of control juvenile. Upon arrival, deputies found everything to be calm and peaceful. Deputies spoke with the parent and their child, and returned to patrol after they were advised that no further assistance was needed.
7:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem RD, in Athens, for a 911 open line. It was found that both highly intoxicated parties were involved in a domestic dispute. A minor physical injury was observed, however neither party wishes to pursue charges, and one of them chose to leave the residence for the evening.
3:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of a reckless driver, on State Route 682, near The Plains. During a patrol of the area, no vehicles were located that matched the description that was provided.
7:17 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Mcdougal RD, in Millfield, in regards to a criminal damaging and possible assault complaint. The caller advised her and her husband were picking up his children from his ex-wife's residence. A verbal altercation ensued between the caller, her husband and the ex-wifes new boyfriend. The ex-wife's new boyfriend broke the driver's side window, and allegedly punched the caller in the face. The caller showed no evidence of an assault. Deputies spoke with the ex-wifes, new boyfriend, who admitted to breaking the window, but did not admit to assaulting the female. The male will be charged with criminal damaging for breaking the window, but the assault is still under investigation.
11:39 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to ST RT 682, in Athens, to assist the Deputy Dog Warden with an injured animal call. Upon arrival, it was determined this animal was significantly injured and needed to be dispatched. Taking into account the safety of the general public, one round was discharged to end the suffering of said animal. The Deputy Dog Warden removed said animal from scene. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Monday, March 1
1:13 a.m.m Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Lodi Twp, in reference to a mental health well being check. Made contact and spoke with both individuals who inhabit residence. It was determined all basic needs were being met at the residence, and there was nothing to support and claim of a medical or mental health emergency. Individuals agreed to go back inside the residence for the evening and contact sources of assistance / support Monday morning. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:35 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Old ST RT 78, in Glouster, in reference to a dispute. In speaking with involved parties, it was determined this situation is a love triangle or sorts. There is ongoing bickering and fighting between all voluntarily involved participants, and adding to the situation they are next door neighbors. Parties were advised to stay away from each other and not participate in acts that would add to this already volatile situation. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.