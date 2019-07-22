Ohio University Police:
Friday, July 19
6:05 a.m., Nelson Commons — Complainant reported damage in the facilities shop.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Friday, July 19
6:03 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were called to Elm Rock Road in Nelsonville, for a report of a suspicious person. The caller advised that a man was sleeping inside his vehicle and when confronted, the male left the area on foot. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. The complainant advised that nothing was missing from his vehicle.
1:04 p.m., The Plains — Location information was provided for a female having active Athens County warrants. Deputies went to The Plains Public Library in an attempt to make contact with Sharon Maffin. Maffin, age 44, of New Plymouth was placed under arrest and transported to regional jail without incident.
8:08 p.m., Stewart — Units responded to Route 329 in Stewart for a reported verbal dispute. The complainant advised her live-in boyfriend was causing problems at the residence and she wished for him to be removed. Deputies advised the female she would have to go through an eviction process due to the boyfriend residing with her since December. Deputies were then advised the male had active felony warrants from Washington County. Deputies attempted to contact but the suspect locked the doors. The homeowner gave permission to force entry into the residence to apprehend the suspect. The suspect was found hiding in the kitchen cabinets. Harold Angus III, age 42, of Stewart was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County line and turned over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, July 20
10:24 a.m., Albany — A theft of a camper on Route 50 West near the Athens/Vinton County border was reported. The complainant’s security cameras captured the faces of two of the suspects, one wearing what appeared to be a warehouse uniform with florescent yellow stripes on it. If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number at 740-593-6633.
12:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Fossil Rock residence regarding a breaking and entering. Upon arrival, units were advised that an unknown person(s) entered the residence via an unlocked door. There were several items taken from the residence. This case is currently under investigation.
Sunday, July 21
1:19 a.m., Glouster — Deputies transported Patrick North, age 57, of Mansfield to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. North had an active warrant for his arrest. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office made contact with subject in their county and placed him under arrest while the warrant was confirmed.
11:10 a.m., Athens — Two individuals were reported walking along Route 550 appearing to be under the influence due to stumbling in and out traffic. A concerned neighbor advised they were sitting on his neighbor’s porch and advised they did not live there. Deputies contacted the walkers at the residence in Augustine. The female, Holley Thomas, age 29, of Chauncey was found barely coherent and had warrants for her arrest. The male was alert and oriented and did not have warrants for his arrest, therefore was released and warned not to come back to the residence. Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the regional jail. Pills and drug paraphernalia were found on her person. Further charges will be filed.
4:30 p.m., Athens — A burglary was reported from a Fox Lake Road residence in Athens. The complainant stated that a female had entered his residence the night before and he noticed his wallet missing after the incident. This case is pending further investigation.
