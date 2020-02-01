Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, Jan. 30
8:19 a.m. Albany – Deputies responded to Albany on a report of harassment by phone. A report was taken on the incident.
11:52 a.m. Nelsonville – Deputies were dispatched to Wayne National Headquarters on US-33 reference an abandoned vehicle left in the parking lot. Deputies spoke to a worker who advised the vehicle had been in the lot for around two weeks. The vehicle was tagged for removal.
1:41 p.m. Athens – Deputies responded to the Vore Ridge area on a report of theft. The caller reported a subject had stolen a 20 pound propane tank from his grill and drove away in a green PT cruiser. A report was taken and the incident is being investigated.
2:45 p.m. Buchtel – Deputies responded to South Oakley Drive in Buchtel for a report of a breaking and entering. The complainant stated when they arrived home they noticed their front door was open. Deputies cleared the house and found no persons inside the residence. The homeowner stated that no items were missing.
5 p.m. Hockingport – Deputies responded to Jet Star Drive regarding a well being check. A family member of the subject stated her sister had turned off her social media, and has not been able to contact her by phone. Deputies located the subject on Jet Star Drive, and informed her of the family members contact information.
5:09 p.m. Albany – Deputies responded to West Clinton Street in Albany for a report of an overdose. Deputies arrived on scene and were advised the male declined medical treatment. No further action taken.
6:21 p.m. Athens – Deputies responded to Poston Road in The Plains for a report of a burglary alarm. Deputies checked the business and found all doors secured. No further action taken.
6:40 p.m. Athens – Deputies responded to Longview Heights Road regarding a general burglary alarm. Deputies found this alarm to be accidentally set off by the homeowner.
6:52 p.m. Athens – Deputies located a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Rock Riffle Road and Stimson Avenue. The driver advised the vehicle shut down, and she could not get it to start back up. The driver advised she has AAA and will have it towed. No further action needed.
