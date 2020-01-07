Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Jan. 6
7:20 a.m., Athens — Deputies transported a pedestrian from the Shade area to Athens. The subject's vehicle had broken down near Rainbow Lake Road and he was walking to work in Athens.
9:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report regarding theft by deception. The caller reported being given a check that was written on a closed account. The case is currently active.
9:29 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies took a report of theft from an elderly female in reference to her medication being stolen from her front porch in Jacksonville.
12:19 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to the New Marshfield area in reference to a dead on arrival call from ACEMS. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with family members, and the Athens County Coroner's Office was called to the scene. No further actions were needed.
2:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a business on United Lane in the Athens area for a reported theft. This matter is under investigation.
9:07 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a report of suspicious activity in and around the New Marshfield Post Office during the late night. Deputies responded to the area and did not observe any persons inside or around the post office at that time.
Athens Police Department:
Monday, Jan. 6
11:51 a.m., Athens Police Station — APD took a report in station for an assault that occurred on Dec. 7.
