Ohio University Police:
Saturday, Nov. 9
12 a.m., Richland Avenue — Citation issued to Terra M. Stotts for expired vehicle registration.
2:22 a.m., Richland Avenue — Citation issued to Jacob D. Weaver for driving under suspension.
11 a.m., Convocation Center — Canine employment.
7:36 p.m., Tanaka Hall — Investigation of a covered smoke detector.
Sunday, Nov. 10
8:30 p.m., Richland Avenue — Robert L. Coleman was issued a citation for driving without a valid license.
Monday, Nov. 11
2:02 a.m., Edgeville Drive — Charge issued to Kaleb D. Yonak for disorderly conduct by intoxication. He was transported to regional jail.
6 p.m., Route 682 — Citations issued to Trevor L. Sorrell for failure to reinstate drivers license and for operating a motor vehicle with plates belonging to another.
8:55 p.m., South Green Drive — Dylan J. Moore was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Monday, Nov. 11
12:35 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a report of active trespassing at an Angel Ridge Road residence. Deputies met with the complainants and were shown the area the suspect was believed to have been. No persons were located at that time. This matter is currently under investigation.
2:30 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street in Glouster referencing a livestream incident on Instagram. A report was taken on the incident and is currently being investigated.
9:57 a.m., Athens — A Terrell Road resident came to the Sheriff’s Office to report that while he was away from home for a couple of weeks, his chainsaw had been stolen. The complainant advised his garage was locked but did not see any evidence of forced entry. He was reportedly going to local pawn shops to see if he may locate the chainsaw.
10:37 a.m., New Marshfield — Units responded to State Route 356 in New Marshfield for a report of a property owner who caught a male stealing items from his yard. Once on scene, Gene Perry, Jr., age 60, of New Marshfield was questioned by deputies and admitted he had taken a bundle of blue rope and an air compressor from the property. The deputy placed Perry in his cruiser and took him to his residence where the stolen property was located and retrieved it. The property was returned to the property owner, who did not wish to file charges but wanted Perry trespassed from the property. A no trespass complaint form was completed, and Perry was released.
2:56 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received information on the whereabouts of Lloyd Hudnall, age 37, of New Marshfield who has active warrants for his arrest. Deputies went to a Route 56 address, where deputies located Hudnall hiding under a bed. Hudnall was placed under arrest and transported to SEORJ without further incident.
3:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies met Ohio State Patrol at the Meigs County line to take custody of Ronnie Petrey, age 34, of Athens. Petrey was taken into custody for active warrants for his arrest and transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:23 p.m., The Plains — While on patrol in The Plains, a Floyd Drive resident reported a gate was ajar to a backyard and storage shed door was open. They found this suspicious since the residence is for sale. The perimeter was checked, and the building and gate were secured.
7:02 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of a propane tank theft from a May Avenue residence in Chauncey. The tank was 20 pounds in size and used in a grill. The tank was last used/seen in October. A report was completed at the time of the call.
8:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains for an active dispute. Conflicting statements as to what took place were received from the involved parties, and probable cause was unable to establish. Upon confirming identity, Anthony Cooper, age 48, of Athens was arrested pursuant to an active warrant for his arrest. He was transported to SEORJ without incident. The remaining parties were separated.
8:46 p.m., The Plains Deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking in The Plains. Deputies located the male and identified Skyler Reardon, age 25, and confirmed active warrants for his arrest. Reardon was taken into custody and transported to SEORJ without further incident.
9:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains McDonalds for a report of a cell phone stolen. The information on the phone was taken. The case is under further investigation.
Athens Police Department:
Monday, Nov. 11
7:38 p.m., Hope Drive — Officers were dispatched to Hope Drive for a report of a damaged vehicle. A report was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.