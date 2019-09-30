Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Thursday, Sept. 26
9:04 a.m., The Plains — An Ohio Avenue caller from The Plains reported a bike stolen. The caller stated the bike was a black Trek and had been taken from her back yard.
10:02 a.m., The Plains — A Connett Road resident of The Plains reported they have been harassed and threatened by their landlord. A report was taken on the incident.
11:31 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Center Street for a report of breaking and entering of a garage. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
12:55 p.m., Athens — Units responded to Basset House for a reported inactive fight between two juvenile males and a staff member injured from attempting to stop the fight. Deputies discovered that one male had assaulted another male over stepping on his foot during a basketball game. The staff member witnessed the fight and tried to separate the two and was injured in the process. The suspect juvenile was placed under arrest and transported to JDC for two charges of assault.
5:48 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Monroe Avenue in Chauncey for a reported breaking and entering. This case remains under investigation.
11:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Road in reference to a threats and harassment complaint. The caller completed a trespass warning complaint that will be served.
Friday, Sept. 27
11:39 a.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33 near The Plains. Upon speaking with the driver, a marijuana pipe was observed in plain view. A search of the vehicle resulted in suspected methamphetamine and heroin. The vehicle was towed from the roadway and numerous felony charges are expected in this investigation.
11:45 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street in Millfield for a harassment complaint. Deputies met with the complainant and a report was taken.
11:55 a.m., Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office took a phone report of harassment involving a Craig’s List ad. The caller stated someone had added her phone number to a highly inappropriate ad and she has been receiving phone calls in response to the advertisement. Deputies are looking into this issue.
7:55 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Eighth Street in Jacksonville for a well-being check. Deputies spoke with the subject and determined he was OK, but then discovered the subject had an active arrest warrant. Christopher Gwilym, age 42, of Jacksonville was arrested and transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
Saturday, Sept. 28
9:54 a.m., Millfield — Units responded to Monserat Ridge Road in Millfield for a report of property damage. The complainants advised someone had destroyed their trail camera attached to a tree. All that was left of the camera was the battery casing. Currently the suspect(s) are unknown.
10:14 a.m., Guysville — An out of county resident reported his property on Lehoe Road in Guysville was entered sometime over the last three months. A report was taken.
12:34 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Petit Road in Albany for a report of a homeowner finding a firearm in her garage and not knowing who it belongs to. Deputies found the reported firearm and determined it was a very old BB gun that does belong to her. Case closed.
2:15 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received information on a possible location of a stolen trailer reported out of Hocking County. Deputies arrived at a Byers Road address in Nelsonville and recovered the stolen trailer. The victim did not wish to pursue criminal charges and only wished to retrieve the trailer. The victim took possession of the trailer. No further action taken.
9:52 p.m., Chauncey — The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on Converse Street in Chauncey for moving violations. When speaking with the passengers, deputies could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in marijuana packaged for sale, along with digital scales. Deputies also recovered suspected methamphetamine and abuse instruments associated with the drug. Items were seized for lab testing and additional charges are expected pending those lab results.
Sunday, Sept. 29
4:06 p.m., The Plains — Units were requested by The Plains Fire Department to assist with a burning complaint behind C & E Hardware in The Plains. Deputies were advised that one male had active warrants for his arrest. Charles Thomas, age 34, of The Plains was arrested and transported to regional jail without incident.
7:10 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue in Chauncey for a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The complainant stated that he let two individuals that live with him, use his vehicle and they did not return. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle. This case remains under investigation.
Ohio University Police:
Thursday, Sept. 26
9:25 p.m., Adams Hall — Complainant reported fighting between two males. The incident is under investigation.
10:13 p.m., Mill Street — Richard L. Demoret was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Friday, Sept. 27
12:11 p.m., Mackinnon Hall — RA reported finding contraband while doing a room inspection.
3:19 p.m., Nelson Commons — OUPD met with a subject who located property outside of Nelson Commons.
3:24 p.m., Crawford Hall — OUPD took information related to a reported theft.
Saturday, Sept. 28
3:51 a.m., Mackinnon Hall — Charge issued to Nicholas C. Wellbrock for underage consumption/intoxication and transported to regional jail.
10:11 a.m. Baker University Center — Report taken reference criminal trespassing for person sleeping in a building.
Athens Police Department:
Saturday, Sept. 28
1:32 a.m., East State Street — Officers responded to a report of an assault that took place outside of 50 E. State St. Three individuals were assaulted there. Two were transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS. A report was taken.
