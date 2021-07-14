Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, July 12
12:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Clinton Street in The Plains. The caller advised her partner was overdosing on his medication and alcohol. When deputies arrived they observed one male, conscious but incoherent. EMS arrived a short time later and transported the male to O'Bleness Hospital to be treated.
9:10 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to North Plains Road on a request of a well being check for a female that missed an appointment. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact, the individual overslept and was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:19 p.m., New Marshfield — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the Biddyville Road, New Marshfield in reference to a 911 open line. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the homeowner and she advised all was in good order and it was a false alarm. No further actions were needed.
12:09 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Fisher Road on a report of an intoxicated male that jumped out of a slow moving vehicle and fled on foot for unknown reasons. Deputies arrived in the area, spoke to the caller and patrolled the area for the male. Deputies were unable to locate the male.
2:32 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield on a request of a well being check. Upon arriving on scene deputies made contact with the individual whom stated everything was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:39 p.m., Athens — A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that his neighbors chickens repeatedly come onto his property. At this time the caller wanted it documented but advised he would again speak with the neighbor himself.
4:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival both involved parties advised the dispute was verbal, however gave conflicting statements as to what took place. Parties were advised to have no contact with each other.
5:51 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bean Hollow Road in regards to a dispute. The caller stated several subjects were yelling at him, and threatening him as he was doing work on the roadway. Deputies made contact with the other involved parties who stated they did not want the trustee to damage the area around their driveway because they were worried about more flooding. All parties were advised to leave each other alone, and the trustee stated he would not disturb their driveway. The residents were also advised not to harass the trustees and allow them to do their job. Nothing further needed.
5:56 p.m., Millfield — Deputies received information on the location of a piece of property that had recently been reported stolen. The property was returned to the owner, and deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
6:54 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains self storage in regards to a breaking and entering complaint. The caller stated the lock on her unit was broken, and items were missing. This case remains under investigation.
8:17 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Nelsonville in regards to an abandoned vehicle complaint. The caller stated a vehicle had been left in the parking lot for several months, and has not moved. After a thorough investigation it was determined to be the neighbor's vehicle, and it did not need removed.
8:54 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Williams Road, Albany, for a report of a theft. Deputies collected statements from the victims, and theft charges are going to be filed.
10:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a domestic dispute. When deputies arrived they observed a male standing outside the residence. Contact was made with the male and he stated that he and his wife had been in a verbal argument. Deputies then made contact with the wife inside the residence and she stated that they had been in a verbal argument over an issue with their child. She also stated that things were fine at the moment. After speaking with the child and checking his well being, both parties agreed to separate for the evening.
11:20 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Trimble Township in reference to a prowler / suspicious activity complaint. The area was patrolled and it was determined the suspicious actor was a white tail deer in the brush. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Tuesday, July 13
4:04 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to May Avenue in Chauncey for a report of suspicious juveniles on bikes. The caller stated that three males on bicycles were following a white sedan down the street. The caller was concerned that the juveniles and occupants of the vehicle were performing thefts in the neighborhood. Deputies patrolled the area multiple times throughout the early morning hours and did not make contact with any juveniles or a white sedan.
4:59 a.m., Jacksonville — O'Bleness Hospital contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request to locate a patient that had left the hospital before receiving treatment. Deputies went to the provided home address and made contact with the patient. The patient stated she was fine and would contact the hospital immediately. She stated that the hospital seemed busy so she was going to come back at another time.
12:23 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were tasked to locate an adult male in the Millfield area that had outstanding warrants. After locating the male, it was determined that due to his current health conditions, he would not be taken into custody. No further actions taken.
12:35 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the Taylor Ridge Road area in Glouster in reference to a juvenile refusing to open the door for his mother to get inside the residence. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the mother and the juvenile. The door was quickly opened and no further actions were needed.
3:16 p.m., Athens — A male called the Sheriff's Office to report that somebody had stolen his medication. No leads exist at this time.
3:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Rite Aid in The Plains for a woman who was struck by a vehicle. This case remains under investigation.
5:00 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Road in Millfield for a threatening complaint. The caller stated that his neighbor threatened to shoot his dogs. Deputies spoke with the neighbor, who denied making the statement. Deputies advised both parties to leave each other alone.
6:28 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to State Route 78 to assist Buchtel Police Department with a suspicious person complaint. Deputies assisted until they were no longer needed.
6:57 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to The Plains where the caller advised there was a male at her door that would not leave. Upon arrival the male had already left the area.
10:13 p.m., Coolville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Vanderhoof Road in Coolville for a criminal damaging report. This case remains under investigation.
10:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Athens Township in reference to a vandalism complaint. The area was thoroughly patrolled, but no evidence was observed to support this assertion. Compliant unfounded. Return to patrol. No further action taken.
10:49 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to assist Glouster Police Department. While responding, deputies were advised by Athens County 911 that the request for assistance had been canceled. Deputies returned to patrol. No further action taken.
