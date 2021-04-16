Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, April 14
2:27 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to SR 78, outside Nelsonville, for a trespass complaint. The caller reported that her ex boyfriend had shown up without permission. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to all parties. The caller advised she did not want criminal charges at that time. She did request that a formal trespass complaint be filed, so criminal charges could be pursued should the ex ever return to the property. Each party was served with a copy of the complaint and the male left the area without incident. No further action needed at that time.
10:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a disturbance on Roy Ave, in The Plains. After speaking with the parties involved, it was determined no criminal activity was found. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:35 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a dispute at E Fourth Street, in The Plains. Parties were separated and the male half was advised not to return per the resident. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:43 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Euclid Ave, in Buchtel, on a deactivated cell phone which dialed 911. Nothing was heard on the phone but someone pushing numbers. The owner of the residence was contacted who advised everything was fine and stated that she was at work.
12:25 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to New Floodwood Rd, in Nelsonville, on a suspicious vehicle report. A deputy patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle that was reported.
2:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Beachwood Dr, in Athens, for a well being check. Deputies located the subject in question and interviewed them. There was no indication of any issues and the criteria for any further intervention was not met. The subject was given referral information and encouraged to call if any issues persist.
3:00 p.m., Albany — Deputies took a report of an assault that occurred on Alexander School property. The complainant only wished to have a report on file at this time. No further action taken.
6:55 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road, in The Plains, for a report of a theft. At this time, this case will be closed.
8:00 p.m., Hollister — Deputies spoke with a male who stated that someone has been getting into his Facebook account and possible using his identity. Deputies advised the male of the proper way to change his password through Facebook. Deputies also spoke with the male about the identity fraud of someone sending him loan information. No further action taken.
Thursday, April 16
1:18 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to a theft complaint, on Old St RT 78, in Glouster. Deputies made contact with the caller, who stated that he believed his wife had provided her new boyfriend, his (the callers) personal information and his phone. Caller indicated that he didn't want to pursue the matter tonight, and stated he was walking home. Thought offered, he declined to make a statement and indicated that LE assistance was not needed at the time. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:17 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Selby Rd, in Athens, in reference to a medical issue / possible overdose. EMS arrived on scene and the patient/victim was not present. It was determined the individual had been transported to OMH by personal vehicle. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a male, in reference to a harassment complaint. Deputies spoke with the suspect via phone and advised to cease all contact with the complainant and his family. No further action taken.
5:00 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to State Route 682, in The Plains, for a report of a burglary alarm. Deputies made contact with the homeowner who stated it was a false alarm. Units resumed patrol.
5:46 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Congress Street, in Trimble, for a 911 open line. It was determined that everything was okay. No further action was taken.
6:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Glen Drive, in Athens, for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated that someone was standing in the wood line behind his residence. Deputies did not locate. The complainant has a history of mental health disorders and at this time, the male did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation at this time. Units resumed patrol.
