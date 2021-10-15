Athens County Sheriff’s Department
Wednesday, Oct. 13
1:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were requested to conduct a well-being check on an adult female believed to be at a residence in The Plains. Deputies made contact with the female, and she appeared to be healthy and safe. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:21 a.m., Nelsonville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to a well-being check in the area of Warren Drive in Nelsonville. Deputies made contact with the female in question, who stated everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
02:29 a.m., Buchtel — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Elm Street in Buchtel for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with a resident, who indicated that she did not call 911 and that a domestic dispute was not occurring. Units resumed patrol.
8:06 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lavelle Road in Athens for a report of mailbox tampering. The caller reported that their mail had been opened and dumped on the ground by their mailbox. Deputies also located a large pile of mail in the woods, belonging to multiple households. Attempts were made to contact all identified parties. Anyone with information, or further reports, are asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
9:13 a.m., New Marshfield — The ACSO responded to the Dowler Ridge Road, New Marshfield, area in reference to a trespasser. Upon arrival Deputies made contact with all parties involved. The suspect was issued a trespass complaint and left the area. No further actions were needed.
10:37 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the Guiysville area for a 911 hang-up call. Once on scene, the homeowner stated he was having phone issues. No further action needed.
11:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a child that had been accidentally locked inside a vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene and successfully unlocked the vehicle. The child was recovered without incident.
12:12 p.m., Albany — Deputies patrolled the area of Pine Lake in Albany for a suspicious person / vehicle. Once on scene, the area was checked but no one was located.
1:47 p.m., Amesville — Deputies took a report from a resident of Kuhns Road in Amesville who reported that the lug nuts on his truck had been loosened. The caller stated this is the third time this has happened over several months.
2:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of fraudulent activity from a resident of The Plains. The caller stated money had been removed from her account from an unknown.
2:18 p.m., Nelsonville — The Sheriff's Office responded to Ten Spot Road in Nelsonville for a caller that advised he had been assaulted. Upon arrival, the caller advised that he did not need any assistance, and everything was ok. No further action taken.
2:56 p.m., Athens — The Sheriff's Office attempted to locate a vehicle on U.S. 50 that was reported stolen from the city of Athens. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
2:58 p.m., Stewart — The Sheriff's Office responded to New England Road in Stewart after a caller advised there was a vehicle parked in his yard that did not belong to him. The vehicle was located on the caller’s property and contact was attempted at the neighbor’s house, but nobody was home. The vehicle was tagged, and the caller was advised the vehicle could be towed in four hours.
7:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to SR 682 in The Plains to check for a vehicle that was possibly involved in a hit-skip accident. Deputies checked the vehicle at the address but found no evidence that the vehicle was involved in an accident. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:23 p.m., Nelsonville — A resident from the Glouster area called to report an identity theft. The caller stated that they had discovered statements and credit card applications in their name that had been opened without permission. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the complaint.
11:02 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to North Clinton Street in The Plains for a report of a canine barking. Units patrolled, and sat stationary in the area, but did not observe the canine barking. Units resumed patrol.
Thursday, Oct. 14
12:42 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Nurad Road in Athens for a report of a domestic dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties. The victim in this case did not wish to pursue criminal charges, and both parties were separated for the evening. Units resumed patrol.
2:25 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Nurad Road in Athens for a report of male attempting to kick in a front door. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the homeowner, who indicated his stepson had returned to the property after an earlier domestic dispute in the shift. The male had fled prior to deputies arrival. While units were patrolling the area, another call was received that the male was back on the property. Units met the male this time. The male was warned not to come back to the property and did not obey a lawful order. The subject was arrested for Persistent Disorderly Conduct and transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:15 a.m., Stewart — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Stewart for a report of a suspicious vehicle at a local business. Units arrived on scene and observed a vehicle running, and with two doors open. While on scene, units were advised the owner of the vehicle had called in stating that his vehicle had been stolen. During the course of the investigation, units determined the vehicle was not stolen. The vehicle was returned to the owner. No further action taken.
9:30 a.m., The Plains — The ACSO responded to East First Street, The Plains, for a well-being check. Deputies made contact, and no further actions were needed.
2:01 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Glouster for a theft report. The complainant stated that he let a female use his phone and when she returned, she didn't have the phone. The female ultimately located the phone and returned it to the owner. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:12 p.m., Athens — A caller from SR 682 near The Plains called the Athens County Sheriff's Office to report his video surveillance system had been damaged by a tenant on his property. A deputy was dispatched to the location and spoke with the complainant. Further investigation is pending .
2:52 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to State Route 691 in Nelsonville for a well-being check. Deputies made contact with the resident, who stated that everything was fine. No further action was taken.
4:15 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Nurad Road in Athens for a call of a dispute. Deputies responded to the residence and spoke with all the involved parties, one of which agreed to leave for the evening. The complainant was advised to call the Sheriff's Office if any further incidents were to occur.
6:29 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Nurad Road in Athens area for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, the involved parties were advised to separate within the residence for the evening. They were also advised that due to the fact this was second time this evening deputies were at the residence for a dispute, they could possibly be charged if another incident took place.
6:58 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Glouster for a dispute over property lines. Parties were separated prior to deputies arrival. Parties were advised that disputed property lines are a civil matter and agreed to stay separated. Deputies returned to patrol
