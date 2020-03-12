Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, March 10
Deputies took a report of an assault by phone. The caller advised that her step-daughter and been assaulted by her boyfriend. The caller advised that her step-daughter did not want to purse any criminal charges but she wanted to have the incident documented. No further action needed at this time.
Deputies were called to Euclid Ave. Buchtel, for a parking complaint. The caller advised that a vehicle was parked in the parking lot blocking parking spots. Deputies made contact and could not find an issue with where the vehicle was parked. Units returned back to patrol.
A Well Being check was requested by a jail in Delaware County for a male subject in the Nelsonville area. Attempted contact at the residence was not successful. Deputies spoke with family members at the residence who stated they spoke with the subject the day before. Later that afternoon family members stated that the subject had arrived home and was fine.
While on patrol, Deputies with the Criminal Interdiction Unit observed a female attempting to hide. Upon making contact with the female, Deputies learned she had an active warrant for her arrest. Amanda Zeigler, Age 30 of Athens was placed under arrest and transported to SEORJ. Additional charges are expected.
Deputies took a walk in report in reference to a theft. This case remains under investigation.
Deputies responded to the Athens area where a female had assaulted another female and walked away from a treatment facility. The area was patrolled with negative contact. Contact was made with the other female who advised she did not wish to pursue charges. There was not a court order for the female to not be there so deputies returned to patrol.
While Deputies were on patrol in the Nelsonville area, The Criminal Interdiction Units observed Gage Washington, age 26 of Glouster in the front seat of a vehicle at McDonalds. Deputies along with the Nelsonville Police Department made contact with the vehicle and arrested Washington on (2) outstanding warrants from Athens County. Search incident to his arrest yielded suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and a large amount of counterfeit $20 bills totaling $540. An odor of marijuana did omit from the vehicle, and consent to search the vehicle was given. Approximately (3) ounces of marijuana was located in the vehicle that was seized as evidence and additional charges will be requested through a grand jury indictment.
A Deputy responded to a male subject having mental issues in the Carbondale area. The male was located and stated he was having suicidal thoughts. Subject was blue slipped and taken for evaluation.
A Deputy assisted a resident in attempting to recover personal property from a residence where a dispute had occurred the night before. On arrival to the residence in Jacksonville, no contact was made at the residence.
A Deputy spoke with a resident in The Plains by phone in reference to property. Caller was advised the issue was civil but to call if law enforcement was needed.
Deputies responded to a possible cardiac arrest in The Plains area. On arrival EMS was on scene assisting the subject to the hospital.
Deputies responded to a residential alarm on SR 690. On arrival the residence was checked and found to be secure. Issue appeared to be the K9 inside or a false alarm.
Deputies responded to Cross Street in The Plains for a report of a dispute over property. Deputies were advised that the owner of the property has been deceased and the mother of the deceased was there to pick up property. Deputies determined the property could be released to the mother due to her being next of kin. No further action taken.
Deputies responded to New Marshfield Road in New Marshfield for a report of an active breaking and entering. Deputies cleared the building and did not find any persons inside the building. No further action taken.
Deputies responded to Carol Lane in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Deputies were advised that one of the parties had left on foot prior to our arrival. The complainant did not wish to pursue any criminal charges. No further action taken.
Nelsonville Police Department
Tuesday, March 10
12:15 a.m. — Acting on a tip about possible narcotics activity, officers located the vehicle believed to be involved in the area of Jefferson Street and Fayette Street. They followed the vehicle and stopped it for a registration violation. Tylor P. Carsey was driving the vehicle and was found to have six active warrants for his arrest. During his arrest a firearm was located along with suspected narcotics, a scale, and paraphernalia. Mr. Carsey was charged with:
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a Felony of the 3rd Degree
Aggravated Possession of Controlled Substances, a Felony of the 3Rd Degree
Having Weapons While Under Disability, a Felony of the 3rd Degree
2:08 a.m. — Officer responded to a residence on Crihfield Drive. The resident requested our department check to make sure the home was secured as she had left abruptly due to a family emergency. The residence was found secured.
8:35 a.m. — Officer responded to the 800 block of Poplar Street for a report of an unruly child. At 9:07 a.m. officers were told the juvenile returned home.
9:26 a.m. — Officers responded to Dalton Drive for active verbal dispute. The owner was told this matter was civil in nature and would have to be addressed through Athens Municipal Court.
10:08 a.m. — Officer secured a phone that was found in a parking lot at a business on East Canal Street and turned in by the person who located it.
3:15 p.m. — Officer responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Franklin Street. Officer made contact with three individuals who all stated there were no problems.
4:45 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a dog being struck by a car on Jefferson Street. The owner came to the scene as scene as well as the Athens County Dog Warden. The owner took the dog to a veterinarian.
7:21 p.m. — Officer responded to the 800 block of Poplar Street for a juvenile who had not returned home. While the officer was at the residence taking the report, the juvenile came home.
8:56 p.m. — Officer responded to a parking complaint on the 1100 block of Chestnut Street.
9:38 p.m. — Officers assisted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic/interdiction stop at McDonald’s on Watkins Street.
10:16 p.m. — Officer responded 200 block of West Washington Street where a resident reported a note being left in their door concerning cats being trapped/spayed-neutered/ released in the area. Several other notes were found on other houses. The notes had nothing to indicate who left them.
11:34 p.m. — Officer located a juvenile walking on Watkins Street. The juvenile is still supposed to be under house arrest per Juvenile Court and he was transported to his residence.
