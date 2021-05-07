Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, May 5
12:47 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were advised of a 911 hang up call from a residence in Glouster. GPD units were unavailable at the time, so ACSO units responded. Deputies made contact with a female at the residence who advised there was no emergency at the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:36 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded a residence in Athens Township in reference to a noise complaint. No disturbance was observed and after speaking with complainant, this is an ongoing issue between individuals who occupy a quadplex apartment. Caller was referred to the landlord, as the issues reported were allegedly in violation of a lease agreement, and not a criminal matter. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:53 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Valero in The Plains on a report of a possible intoxicated male at the gas pumps. A deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the male. The male subject did not appear intoxicated or under the influence. Identification was determined however, it was undetermined if the male had a valid driver’s license through another state. The male stated he would contact his brother to come pick him up. Management at the gas station requested the male not return to the gas station and this was relayed to the male driver.
6:53 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were notified of a male walking up State Route 13 in the Red Town area. This caller believes the male is intoxicated and another caller advised there was a male in Jacksonville on W. Palmer Street wearing a tee shirt and shorts that were covered in mud. Units arrived and identified the male to be a Derek L. Stalder. Stalder did seem to be under the influence of some kind. Stadler was found to have five (5) outstanding warrants out of Athens County and was transported to SEORJ without incident.
9:14 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Albany area on a report of a deceased male inside a residence. EMS and family members were on scene prior to our arrival. The Coroner was contacted, and it was determined the death was from natural causes. The deceased was removed from the home by a local funeral service.
1:19 p.m., Guysville — Deputies assisted Integrated Service's with a well-being check on one of their clients. Once on scene contact was made with the client and no further action was needed.
2:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Dollar General in The Plains to take an assault report that occurred on N. McDonald Street in The Plains. During the course of the investigation, deputies could not observe any physical evidence that an assault occurred as reported. Both parties separated for the evening and no further action taken.
3:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Ohio Health Hospital in Athens for an incident report. No further action taken.
9:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report via phone in reference to a TPO violation that occurred on Mansfield Road in Athens. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Jillian Mayberry, age 48, of Athens, did violate the protection order. Mayberry was then transported to SEORJ and booked on three (3) counts of violating a protection order.
Thursday, May 6
1:36 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence in Alexander Township in reference to a protection order violation. A report was taken, and it was determined there had been no contact initiated from the suspect with the victim. This is part of an ongoing and escalating situation. The victim indicated they understood, but wanted this incident documented for future reference. Caller was also provided Victim / Witness Advocate contact information for follow up. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:32 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to OMH to meet with an individual who needed advice regarding an ongoing domestic situation. It was determined there had been no threats of violence or attempts of violence. The individual was advised on how to proceed in seeking assistance and was provided the information of the Victim / Witness Advocate for follow up. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:17 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lee Township in reference to an individual who was experiencing a mental health crisis. Subject was transported to OMH for a medical evaluation and mental health screening. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
7:29 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a theft of mail report by phone from Lavelle Road. The complainant was able to gather the mail that was found along the roadway and return it to the post office.
7:58 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road in Athens for a report of a bag left possibly belonging to a child. Deputies investigated and discovered that the bag was lost in that area. A post was made to Facebook and the property was claimed by its owner.
9:25 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Poston-Salem Road in The Plains for a report of mail found on the roadway. Deputies collected the mail and returned it to its proper address on OH-691. No other items were reported missing at this time.
11:11 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Broad Street in The Plains for a report of a theft. The victim stated he had $65 and two packs of cigarettes stolen from his kitchen table. There were no witnesses to the event. There was a subject at the residence the day before this incident occurred which is a person of interest. This case was closed pending contact with that suspect to question about the incident.
1:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Carr Road in Nelsonville for a well-being check. Deputies located the subject of the check at the given address. The subject was found to be with friends and family and was not a threat to themself or others and was not in need of any further intervention at the time of the call.
1:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Ervin Road in reference to an unruly juvenile. The complainant was referred to juvenile court.
2:31 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville in reference to a suspicious male on 6th Street, once in the area deputies were unable to locate the male.
2:44 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 56 in Athens for a report of a male jumping out in front of vehicles. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
7:24 p.m., Athens Deputies took an incident report regarding a threatening/harassment issue that had occurred 1-2 months ago. A report was made, and no further action taken.
11:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Old US 33 near Shade for a residential burglary alarm. While in route, the alarm company called and advised that they verified the incident was a false alarm. No additional response needed.
11:27 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a suspicious male report. Once in the area, contact was made with a male walking on State Route 13 who advised that he was dealing with a flat tire and was walking back from the gas station. There was no evidence to support this male was who the caller had initially reported on. The area was patrolled with no further contact made. Case closed.
