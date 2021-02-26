Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Feb. 24
12:55 a.m., Jacksonville —Deputies responded to Red Dog Road, in Jacksonville, for a report of a patrol request. The complainant stated that his canines were barking and he believed that unknown persons could possibly be at an abandoned residence near his residence. Deputies patrolled the area and was unable to find any criminal activity occurring. Units resumed patrol.
2:34 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to the parking lot of Athens County Job and Family Service's, for a non-injury, hit skip accident. The suspect backed into a parked car pushing it several feet then took off without stopping.
2:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to State Route 550, in Athens, in regards to criminal damaging. The caller stated that her son's ex-girlfriend came to her house drunk last night. She advised the ex-girlfriend damaged the screen to one of her windows. She advised she wanted the ex-girlfriend to stay off her property. Deputies made contact with the ex-girlfriend and advised her to stay off the caller's property.
3:10 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Garden Hill Road, in Guysville, for an animal complaint. The caller stated two black dogs were chasing her livestock. She advised she wanted deputies to speak to the owner of the dogs. Deputies made contact with the owner of the dogs. They were advised to put their dogs on a leash or in a fence. No further action was taken.
3:27 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brister Road, in Coolville, for a well-being check. The caller stated she hasn't heard from the female in a few weeks. Deputies made contact with the female, who stated that everything was okay. No further action was taken.
3:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with two men over the phone, that had been in a physical altercation at work. Since the dispute only involved shoving no criminal charges were filed. Both were advised to try to settle their differences in a more productive manner the next time they spoke. No further action needed.
4:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Lane, in Athens, in reference to a male possibly huffing, in a vehicle. Contact was made with the male and after several minutes of speaking with him no signs of impairment were observed.
9:18 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to O'Blenness Memorial Hospital, on a report of an assault that occurred in New Marshfield. A report was taken and an investigation pending.
9:51 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to a SR 681, in Albany, residence on an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the dispute was over, and was verbal only. Involved parties advised they were going to bed for the night. Deputies returned to patrol.
Thursday, Feb. 25
1:43 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Lemaster Rd, in Athens, in reference to a well being check request. No contact was made at location. There was nothing observed while at the residence to suggest anything was out of order, or criminal activity was occurring. Based on all the information we had available, there were no exigent circumstances existing that would merit any further action. Return to patrol.
1:55 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to E Fifth St, in The Plains, in reference to a report of a dispute. Made contact with alleged victim, who spoke with Deputies, but declined to provide a statement / criminal complaint. No further action taken. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:04 a.m., Amesville — A deputy spoke with a female on Flemming Rd, that reported finding a saw blade and glove around her car. It is suspected whoever those items belong to was going to cut off the catalytic converter.
2:25 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, to pick up a syringe that was found near a sidewalk. The syringe was disposed of.
3:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road, in The Plains, for a verbal dispute. The caller stated that she and her husband were in a verbal dispute. She advised the dispute was over their divorce proceedings. She stated that it was verbal and nothing physical happened. The caller advised she was leaving for the evening. No further action was taken.
