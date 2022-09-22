September 17
3:20 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a complainant from Cowan Road in Athens who wished to file a theft of a motor vehicle report. The complainant indicated that he woke up and found his vehicle to be stolen from his driveway. This case remains under investigation.
8:42 a.m. — Deputies responded to Kenny Memorial Lane in regard to people shooting in an unsafe direction. Deputies made contact with the individuals who were shooting. Deputies advised them to shoot in a safe direction. No further action was needed.
1:10 p.m. — A woman contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to file a theft of medication report. A report was taken.
1:37 p.m. — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a trespass complaint. Deputies made contact with the subjects and learned that one of them had an active warrant out of Athens County. Randall Eblin, age 37, of Athens was arrested and transported to SEORJ without incident. The other subject was escorted off the property and advised not to come back.
4:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Road in Millfield in response to a residential alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found the building to be secure.
6:59 p.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 7 in Coolville in response to a dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with one half of the party, but were unable to speak with the other half due to him fleeing the scene prior to their arrival.
9:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a juvenile issue. Deputies spoke with all parties involved, and the situation was handled on scene.
9:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains after dispatch received multiple 911 hang-ups from the same number. Based on the background noise in the calls, deputies determined that someone was most likely pocket dialing 911 from the Athens High School Prom. Deputies did not find anyone needing assistance at that location.
September 18
9:03 a.m. — Deputies responded to State Route 13 in Millfield for a report of an open door. Deputies checked the building and found it to be secure.
12:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to Maple Street in Glouster for a trespassing complaint. Deputies made contact with the male suspect and advised him to stay off the property. No further action was taken.
1:28 p.m. — A resident of Coolville reported a push mower had been taken from her property sometime between September 17-18. A report was taken on the incident, and it is under investigation.
1:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a trespassing complaint. The complainant showed deputies a picture of the male who was trespassing. Deputies identified the male and will locate him at a later date to serve him with a trespass complaint.
2:13 p.m. — The ACSO responded to Dailey Road, Albany, for a report of an open-line 911 call. Deputies made contact with the caller, who reported the call to have been a mistake. A name was obtained, and units returned to patrol.
2:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to The Plains and took a report of property damage to a yard, which was caused by an unknown vehicle.
4:21 p.m. — Deputies received a complaint of a vehicle vandalism. Deputies later inspected the vehicle and were unable to confirm the complaint.
5:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to Bucks Lake Road, Guysville, for a report of bullets being heard traveling onto the caller’s property. After meeting with the caller, deputies located their neighbor, who advised that he had been target practicing earlier. After finding that the shooter’s target area did not have a tall enough backstop to be safe, deputies warned him not to shoot anymore until he finds a safe place to shoot. No further assistance was requested.
8:02 p.m. — Deputies responded to Swaro Road in Glouster for an alarm activation. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the homeowner and determined that everything was secure.
6:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a well-being check on a female after a family member reported they had not heard from her in several weeks. Deputies found the female to be in good health.
8:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to a business in Albany for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver stopped at the business. When deputies made contact with the driver, they did not find reason to believe that he was impaired.
9:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany for a report of a person possibly hiding in the caller’s attic. Deputies did not locate anyone when they checked the attic and the basement.
11:40 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Plains area for a threats and harassment complaint. Units were unable to locate the two suspects, and warrants will be requested through Athens County Municipal Court.
September 19
2:45 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Factory Road in Albany for a report of a suspicious vehicle following the complainant. Units assisted the complainant in escorting them back to their residence and were unable to locate the vehicle on patrol.
3:35 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Clinton Street in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Units were unable to locate any suspicious activity while on patrol in the area.
7:04 a.m. — Deputies responded to Elm Rock Road in Nelsonville for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Deputies patrolled the area for the vehicle but could not locate it.
