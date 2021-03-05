Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, March 3
12:53 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Baker Road for a prowler complaint. The caller believed someone was outside. While in route, the complainant called back, advising the person was just her son. She reported no help was needed and canceled the response. No further action was needed.
1:45 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Kimberly Road in Nelsonville for a report of a prowler complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating any persons. Units resumed patrol.
9:15 a.m., Millfield — Deputies assisted the Ohio State Patrol with an incident in Millfield. A trooper saw a male fall in his driveway and then go in his house. Contact was made with the male who ended up not needing assistance.
3:46 p.m., Coolville — A resident of Huckleberry Road reported having approximately $20,000 dollars’ worth of property stolen while he was gone for several days. This case is under investigation.
3:57 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Cincinnati Ridge Road for a suicide threat. It was reported that the individual in question was going to kill themselves. The phone was pinged and found to be in Washington County's jurisdiction. The call was given to WCSO, and no further action was taken.
4:21 p.m., Stewart — Deputies received a third-party complaint regarding threats. The caller stated that her daughters told her that her nephew threatened to shoot their dad in the head. After speaking with all involved parties, it was determined that no direct threats were made. The caller was given information on how to obtain a protection order. No further action was taken.
6:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Ohio Avenue in The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. The caller stated that two males were looking in people's vehicles. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the subjects. No further action was taken.
7:02 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Industrial Drive on an activated business alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found the business was secured. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:30 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Huckleberry Road for an active dispute. Prior to deputies arriving on scene, involved parties left. Deputies spoke to the caller on scene and advised the caller the necessary steps to prevent her involved son from returning. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:06 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on US 33 near Circle 33 when they observed a vehicle leave the road and come to rest in the median. Deputies made contact with the driver and determined the incident to be a medical emergency. Deputies requested Athens County EMS to the scene. No further action taken.
10:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Campbell Road for a verbal dispute. The caller reported that her cousin arrived at the residence and had caused a disturbance over ongoing familial issues. The behavior included making vague threats and lighting a road flare down the road from her house for no apparent reason. No physical violence was reported to have occurred. The caller did not wish to pursue criminal charges, but wished to have the incident documented, in case the cousin's behavior did not stop and additional action needed to be taken. Deputies also made contact with the suspect, who advised he was only there because she had requested his help, then changed her mind when a boyfriend got involved. No further action was needed at that time.
11:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Fourth Street in The Plains for a report of suspicious vehicles following the complainant to her residence. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
11:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the area on Johnson Road in The Plains for a report a male who was walking barefooted, and without a shirt on. The complainant stated the male looked like he was hurt. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
11:56 p.m., New Marshfield —Deputies were dispatched to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield on an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, it was found an involved party had already left and it found the dispute was verbal only. Caller was advised to call back if the suspect returned and there were further problems. Deputies returned to patrol.
Thursday, March 4
3:34 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a business on United LN, in Athens, for a report of a burglary alarm. Deputies found the business to be secured and no signs of forced entry. Units resumed patrol.
4:56 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville RD, in Albany, for a well-being check on a possibly suicidal male. When speaking with the male, deputies did not find reason to believe that they were suicidal. The guardian advised that they would make sure to get help if the male has any issues.
5:51 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Valero, on Columbus Road, for an agency assist. The Athens Police Department stated they had a male who had multiple warrants for his arrest out of our agency. Tyler R Brown, age 28, was arrested and transported to SEORJ. No further action was taken.
6:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies were requested to patrol Luhrig Rd, for a report of someone riding a bicycle back and forth past their home. Deputies located the bicyclist during their patrol of the area, however they did not find any evidence of criminal activity.
7:37 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Av, in Chauncey, for a report of juveniles looking into windows. Nobody was located during a patrol of the area.
8:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a theft of an instrument, in The Plains. An investigation is ongoing.
9:51 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, in Buchtel. During the stop, it was found that APD had received a report that the vehicle had been using fictitious plates. At the request of APD, the vehicle was towed to be held until valid registration can be provided. The driver was also issued a citation for driving with a revoked license.
