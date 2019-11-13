Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Tuesday, Nov. 12
9:47 a.m., Albany — Deputies were advised that George Tolley, age 36, of Athens was spotted in Albany. Tolley was known to have active warrants for his arrest. He was apprehended, transported to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and then to court.
5:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a burglary report having occurred at an Elliotsville Road address. The complainant stated they returned home to find that someone had entered their residence and stole their dog. The incident is under investigation.
6:01 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Center Street in New Marshfield for an inactive theft. This case is under investigation.
10:18 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle from the Chauncey Marathon. While investigating the report, the stolen vehicle was located across the road from the station running and in gear. The vehicle had come to rest against a chain link fence. The owner had left the vehicle running when they entered the Marathon station to make a purchase. Deputies were unable to view security footage at the time of the complaint. As a reminder, it is illegal in the state of Ohio to leave an unattended motor vehicle running & unlocked on public or commercial property.
Ohio University Police:
Tuesday, Nov. 12
12:28 p.m., Peden Stadium — Canine deployment.
